Large Brush Fire Burns Up To 60 Acres Off Woodland Drive

An area of 45-65 acres burned on 4201 Woodland Dr. area on Monday.

Over 30 agencies responded to the scene including Chattanooga Fire, Dallas Bay FD, Hamilton County OEM, Hamilton County Hazmat, Red Bank Fire Department, Tri-Community FD, Hamilton County STARS Brush Unit, and Hamilton County 911 Communication Mobile Unit.

TN Forestry brought three bulldozers and created a single fire break around the entire fire area to contain it to one location.

No homes were directly affected or burned.

Officials said the fire started from a resident who had a burn permit.

Woodland Drive is off Bill Reed Road.