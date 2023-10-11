Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Officials Concerned About Kids On Motorized Scooters

  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Motorized scooters have become the biggest problem on Lookout Mountain, Tn. roads. Most are being used by elementary school age children who lack an understanding about safety, said Chief Duane Schermerhorn. The state of Tennessee does not regulate them at all but individual municipalities are allowed to.

Chief Schermerhorn said he hears about the problem two or three times each day. The concerns come from not only every police officer, but from the public works department, residents, employees of the town and even from lawn services.

“The kids don’t understand the danger they’re putting themselves in,” he said. The scooters have been clocked traveling at 30 miles per hour, and three kids are often seen riding down the road side by side, they switch lanes without looking and go through intersections without stopping, it was stated.

The responsibility for their safety falls to the parents, said both the chief and Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley. If the dangerous behavior does not stop, said the commissioner, "We will bring them in and call their parents."

Chief Schermerhorn said, “If nothing else, parents need to keep kids off Scenic Highway. It’s ridiculous to think that’s OK.”

Commissioner Bentley continues to remind residents to lock car doors at night and to take out valuables and secure them. The police department has replaced body worn cameras with new ones, and the commissioners approved declaring the old ones as surplus so they can be sold. The old fire truck that was replaced this summer with a new fire engine was sold for $30,000.

The town is still in the process of trying to recover income that stopped after the Incline began selling tickets only at the St. Elmo station. Previously, a portion of the ticket sales and parking went to the town. Lookout Mountain, Tn. continues to provide police, fire and emergency medical service to the station at the top and to the thousands of visitors the Incline brings to the streets. Commissioner Bentley said talks will continue for finding a solution, however, if that fails, the town has plans to implement some measures to recoup some of the lost income.

Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger gave the financial report for September. At a quarter of the way through the year, the town has spent below 25 percent of the budgeted amount. Something that looks unusual, she said, is that the fire and police department has already spent more than its budget for technology for the year. But she said it would be reimbursed through the Violent Crime Grant. The money has been used to upgrade most technology that is in the building and in the vehicles, including faster Internet and stronger wifi in city hall.

Additional technology has been added to the cameras at each entrance to the town of Lookout Mountain. Flock Safety Solutions is now being used to manage the license plate reader technology. That has caused concern by resident Reed Martz, who is cautioning the town to be careful with wording of the contract with the company. The LPRs have the capability to collect more data than just the tag number, and he said that the information it captures can be retained indefinitely by that company and shared nationwide.

“Our entire purpose is for law enforcement," said Commissioner Bentley, "and the LPRs gives us that ability." Chief Schermerhorn said his department uses the LPRs as an investigative tool. He said that the Lookout Mountain Police have to approve sharing the data that Flock stores. Most of the crime that occurs is considered to be “bleed-over crime,” that is not done by people who live on the mountain, but by those who cross over borders and come into the town. If the LPR pings a tag at 2 a.m., he said that is an alert for police to watch out for car break-ins. Mr. Martz, an attorney, has volunteered to help create a retention policy that would require a time for data to be deleted.

Joe Hailey, commissioner of parks and playgrounds, thanked Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham for the help to replace lights at Johnson Field that were found to be unsafe. The poles are scheduled to be installed on Monday, and flag football is scheduled to start on Tuesday. If the work is not finished in time, temporary lights will be used. Other work at The Commons during September includes converting the lower tennis court to three pickle ball courts and making the top court a multi-functional sports court.

The parks department is dealing again with dogs at The Commons. Commissioner Hailey said the town has tried to be accommodating by putting up signs where they are allowed on leash and have also put in waste stations. He said for the most part, people have been following the rules, but there are a few owners who do not pick up after their dogs. He said additional signs will be put up but, if the problem continues, a more drastic solution will be taken. “Parents don’t want to have to worry about what their children are stepping in at The Commons," he said.

Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood reported on activity at Lookout Mountain Elementary School during the past month, which ended the first quarter of the school year. During that time, she said math teachers have been working to implement the new county math curriculum. The school was presented with the Level 5 banner, which is the highest level of standardized testing in the state. LMS was also ranked first in Hamilton County after the visit by the fire marshal. On Lion’s Day, Oct. 20, the school’s cross country team will be honored during an assembly. Also scheduled is a professional development day with no students when the teachers will participate in an active intruder/shooter training by the Lookout Mountain Police when safety protocols and procedures will be reviewed. Deputy Chief of Fire and Police Dale Taylor said that day, many police and cars will be around the school and residents should expect a lot of noise, but not to be alarmed because that is part of the training.

Coupon book sales hit a record this year. The goal was 1,000 but the students sold more than 1,500. Those who sold 10 and over were treated to a movie and popcorn with Principal Emily Haney. The most were sold by Lily Gray Frick and Ryan Lusk who will reign as Queen and King of the Carnival on Oct. 24.

Leaf season has begun, one of the busiest times of the year for the public works department. William Valadez, commissioner of the department, asks residents to be sure and separate leaves and brush when it is taken to the street. The recycling center has new hours. It will now open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

A resident told the commissioners that there is a problem with speeding and large trucks in her neighborhood around Laurel Lane and Prospect Way. The narrow roads and sharp, blind curves are dangerous, she said, with the increasing traffic due to construction and GPS sending traffic that way. The town will consider installing stop signs at the intersection to slow down traffic.

Over the past 30 years, town ordinances have been added and amended and put into effect, however they had not been arranged into a systematic order. Town Manager Pippenger has been in the process of collecting and reviewing all the ordinances that govern the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. They are being sent to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to codify, which will make the process of finding and identifying a city code easier.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

