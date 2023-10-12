Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BEELER, AMANDA RAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, CAMERON D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/25/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BELL, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/15/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOSINGER, MEGAN E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOWERS, THOMAS W

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/03/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING BURKS, JOHN D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT COX, TIMOTHY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, MICHAEL DALLAS

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/08/1955

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP. FRISK HALT. ARREST OR SEARCH

OPEN CONTAINER LAW FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORD, ROBERT JASON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/22/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) FROST, RASHAUD A SHON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INDECENT EXPOSURE GRAVETT, JASON ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING) GREEN, SHARON D

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HINES, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, BRANDI JANEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/14/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, JAMES GRANT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES KATSIANIS, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOVE, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR. MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELTON, KAYLA LABRE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, TERRY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/07/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH MORRIS, STACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OWENSBY, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR OWNBY, TYLER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/22/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION RAY, ANTONIO DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ROGERS, CASEY LAVENDAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/21/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, SIMS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) SPANGLER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/28/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS THOMPSON, MARK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/01/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITE, DELANDUS DEWUAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITE, TERRI LAYLA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, PHILLIP BRENT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WOODWARD, HANNAH S

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

