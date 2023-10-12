Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, October 12, 2023

Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1118 GROVE ST CT UNIT # A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ADOLPHI, SELENA W 
3914 MELINDA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374063964 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

BEELER, AMANDA RAE 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, CAMERON D 
1612 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BELL, TIFFANY MARIE 
1504 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
6712 DIXIELAND DR Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOSINGER, MEGAN E 
5207 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773516 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOWERS, THOMAS W 
7501 TWISTING CREEK LN OOLTEWAH, 096469314 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

BURKS, JOHN D 
3413 COUNTRY HILL RD NASHVILLE, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

CLIFT, JAMES ERIC 
1731 LONGVIEW STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, TIMOTHY CHARLES 
1412 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON 
813 KAY CIR Chattanooga, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE 
2309 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211743 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE 
9112 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM 
2500 Market St Chattanooga, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FLOYD, DANIEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FORD, ROBERT JASON 
631 PANGAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

FROST, RASHAUD A SHON 
3704 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD 
5822 CLARK RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INDECENT EXPOSURE

GRANT, JUSTIN CHANCE 
20 DOGWOOD DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST

GRAVETT, JASON ANTHONY 
528 RETRO HUGHES SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, EDWARD LEE 
1022 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
2000 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 374041439 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, WILLIAM DAVID 
6655 JACKSON ROAD ANN ARBOR, 48104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, BRANDI JANEL 
979 OLD BATES PIKE CLEVELAND, 373126758 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, JAMES GRANT 
1100 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
10844 S EBRRHART AVE APT C CHICAGO, 60628 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

KATSIANIS, MATTHEW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOVE, KIMBERLY 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101266 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.

MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO 
4235 ROCKY FORD RD VALDOTA, 31601 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELTON, KAYLA LABRE 
1100 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

NOLAN, BRANDON JOE 
3501 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES 
1369 SOLAR DR. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OWENSBY, STEVEN LEE 
1906 BLOSSOM LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

OWNBY, TYLER RYAN 
3925 ADDKISSON DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SAMUEL 
2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RAY, ANTONIO DOMINIQUE 
2008 WINDSOR ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064245 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6096 EARLY LANE MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER 
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN Chattanooga, 374211915 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE 
117 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE 
1203 HAMILTON AVE HOMELESS SOUTH PIT, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

SIMS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL 
1012 GLENTANA ROAD HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

SKATES, MEGAN DANIELLE 
1410 N MACSMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SPANGLER, KENNETH LEE 
2813 EBLEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON 
7710 EAST BRAINER RD APT 1311 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN 
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152689 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THOMPSON, MARK LEBRON 
706 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WASHINGTON, ADRIAN TERRELL 
3735 SKYLINE DR KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, DELANDUS DEWUAN 
368 BROWN BEAR TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN 
4439 PAULA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA 
1263 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, PHILLIP BRENT 
70 LAVENIA CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL 
1004 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
6904 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOODWARD, HANNAH S 
1263 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

