Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, CAMERON D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/25/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BELL, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BOSINGER, MEGAN E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOWERS, THOMAS W
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 02/03/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BURKS, JOHN D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
|
|COX, TIMOTHY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DAVIS, TABATHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DIXON, RACHELLE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DYE, MICHAEL DALLAS
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/08/1955
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING STOP. FRISK HALT. ARREST OR SEARCH
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORD, ROBERT JASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|FROST, RASHAUD A SHON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GEREN, JOE CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|GRAVETT, JASON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)
|
|GREEN, SHARON D
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JONES, BRANDI JANEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JONES, JAMES GRANT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|KATSIANIS, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOVE, KIMBERLY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
|
|MABALA, MICHAEL KUUPPIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MELTON, KAYLA LABRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MILLER, TERRY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/07/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
|
|MORRIS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|OWENSBY, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWNBY, TYLER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIERCE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|RAY, ANTONIO DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ROGERS, CASEY LAVENDAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SIMS, JACQUELINE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/21/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|SIMS, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/20/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPANGLER, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|THOMPSON, MARK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/01/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, DELANDUS DEWUAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, PHILLIP BRENT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
|
|WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODWARD, HANNAH S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|