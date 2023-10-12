Heritage Landing Resident Dies After Driving Car Through Garage Into Pond

An 84-year-old Heritage Landing resident has died after being rescued after her car went into a pond.

Chattanooga Police and other agencies responded to the 1500 block of Heritage Landing Drive for a traffic crash and water rescue. Responders were advised a vehicle was in a pond after crashing through a wall of a residence. When officers arrived, the vehicle was already submerged in the water.





Chattanooga Fire, Hamilton County EMS, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue, and Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Service ("STARS") responded to the scene to assist with the water rescue operation.



Chattanooga Fire worked to stabilize the vehicle. STARS divers extracted the woman from the vehicle and Hamilton County EMS transported her to a local hospital. She died at the hospital.





The preliminary traffic crash investigation indicates the driver placed the vehicle in drive then traveled through a garage wall and approximately 35 feet to a pond behind the residence. The vehicle began to take on water and drift towards the center of the pond. Bystanders attempted to make it to the vehicle in an attempt to rescue the victim, but were unable to successfully extract her. After she was extracted from the vehicle by STARS, the vehicle was removed from the pond.





CPD's Traffic Unit will continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.



