Rescuers Try To Save Woman After Car Goes Into Pond At Heritage Landing

First responders were on the scene on Thursday morning of an attempted water rescue on Constitution Drive at Heritage Landing.



The call came out at 10 a.m. after 911 received reports that a car was submerged in a large residential man-made pond behind homes in the neighborhood.



Officials said it appears that one of the elderly residents drove through the wall of her garage and into the pond. Construction workers in the area could hear the woman banging on the windows and they tried to get her out of the sinking car, but they were weighted down by their tool belts in the deep water. Multiple attempts were made to free the victim.



When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was completely underwater and they worked to stabilize the car. Divers were going into the water.

Authorities said at 11:35 a.m. that divers had freed the woman from her vehicle. Hamilton County EMS was transporting her to the hospital.



Crews will assist a tow truck in pulling the car out.



Squad 1, Engine 12, and Battalion 3 Green Shift were on this call, along with Hamilton County EMS, CPD, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue and Hamilton County STARS.