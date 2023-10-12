Latest Headlines

Charges Dismissed In 2018 Cold Case Murder After Key Witness Disappears

  Thursday, October 12, 2023
Vincent Dewayne Nash
Vincent Dewayne Nash

Prosecutors have had to dismiss murder charges brought in 2021 in a "cold case" after the key witness relied upon by police is missing again.

Charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and abuse of a corpse have been dismissed against Vincent Dewayne Nash.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "This case was indicted as a 'cold case' in 2021 (2018 case) after a key witness was located. Since the time of indictment, the location of that key witness has become unknown, again.

"Without the witness, the State cannot successfully try the case. Mr. Nash still has felony cases pending in Hamilton County Criminal Court."

The case involved the discovery of a body on Laura Street. The death was determined to be a homicide.

Nash, who has a lengthy criminal record, was charged in the case.

Police said on July 7, 2018, at approximately 11:19 a.m., officers were dispatched concerning a body being located in a dumpster bin in the 2500 block of Laura Street.
 
Upon arrival, officers located Robert Townsend, 60, dead inside the bin. The Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene.
 
The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office where he was later identified. 

