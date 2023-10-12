Surplus In Hotel-Motel Fund Rising As County Officials Eye Projects

The county portion of the hotel-motel tax has already brought in over $3 million in the first three months of this fiscal year, putting it on track to go toward the $12 million mark for the full fiscal year.

County officials now have the fund set up so that not all of the county portion of the proceeds of the lucrative fund go to the budget of the Chattanooga Convention Center as had been the case for many years.

County Mayor Weston Wamp set the agency's budget at $10,366,000 for this fiscal year. The rest goes to the county for various tourism-related projects.

The total take for the fund in the last fiscal year was $11,330,090, according to the office of Trustee Bill Hullander.

Collections are up for the first three months of the fiscal year.

July was $1,100,651 compared to the previous $1,064,032

August was $1,083,215 compared to the previous $1,074,670

September brought in $874,638, which was above the previous $858,506.

Total collections for the first three months of the fiscal year amount to $3,058,505.

County Mayor Wamp said he would ask the County Commission to use some of the overage to pay sheriff deputies newly assigned to downtown to try to make it safer.

County Commissioner Joe Graham floated the idea of using some of the money to help pay for two capital projects at Finley Stadium. County Mayor Wamp said he wanted to take the stadium funds from surplus in a prior bond issue.