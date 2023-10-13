Off-Duty HCSO Corrections Officer Arrested For Public Intoxication

Off-duty HCSO Corrections Corporal James Clift was arrested on Tuesday by members of HCSO Investigative and Uniform Services and booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.



Sheriff Austin Garrett immediately placed Clift on administrative leave. According to HCSO and Civil Service Guidelines, he will be on leave with pay for 14 days, after which time his leave will transition to administrative leave without pay.



An investigation is underway by HCSO Internal Affairs as well.

Clift was booked on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, and inhaling, selling, or possessing glue, paint, gasoline, aerosol, gases, etc. for unlawful purposes.