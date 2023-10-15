Dalton Man, 64, Charged With Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Chattanooga Motel

A 64-year-old Dalton, Ga., man has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl at a Chattanooga motel.

James Harold Tolliver was 63 at the time of the incident on Aug. 5 of last year.

Police said DNA evidence from the girl's shirt was provided by the TBI Lab this past March 15, and it was identified as that of Tolliver's.

The girl also picked him out of a photo lineup.

Tolliver was also caught on video at the Speedway on East Third Street, where he picked her up.

The girl said she had run away from home and made her way to the Speedway. There she met a man by the name of James, who allowed her to use her cell phone. He gave her his cell phone number.

The girl ended up accepting a ride with the man, and he took her to the Motel 6 on Brainerd Road.

She said he made her turn off her phone, then he made her take off all her clothes. She said the man raped her repeatedly, then eventually allowed her to leave.

The girl was transported to the Rape Crisis Center, where she had a sexual assault examination.

Tolliver's whereabouts were initially unknown, but he was taken into custody recently.

Tolliver, who was 63 at the time of the incident, is charged with rape and statutory rape.