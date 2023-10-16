Hixson Man Arrested With 56.2 Pounds Of Marijuana At Columbus, Ga.

A Hixson man has been arrested with 56.2 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop at Columbus, Ga.

Hunter Vaughn is charged with felony trafficking of marijuana.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Patrol Units, along with the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on I-185 last Tuesday.

Authorities said Vaughn was driving the vehicle.

The marijuana was pre-packaged and ready for distribution, it was stated.

Vaughn was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.