  Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Here are the mug shots:
AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAINE, DEJUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
COLVIN, KEOSHA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOLEY, JACOB LOREN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,
ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • ESCAPE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISREAL, JOSIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
JONES, KORRIEN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
LYONS, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/04/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCPHERSON, LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, WILLIAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
ORDONEZ MALDONADO, HENRY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
ORR, MEASHA ROYILLE TRAYSHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PALACIOS, IAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, KAFFIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG))
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTLEDGE, LARRY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
SOLOMON, TERRY O
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TERRY, SHAYLA RICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, GERMAINE MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
WHITE, JAHI A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WOODLEY, TOYRIEC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
YOUNG, TAYLOR ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)





