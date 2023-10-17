Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAINE, DEJUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, KEOSHA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COOLEY, JACOB LOREN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,
|
|ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- ESCAPE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ISREAL, JOSIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|JONES, KORRIEN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LYONS, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/04/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MCPHERSON, LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, WILLIAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|ORDONEZ MALDONADO, HENRY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|ORR, MEASHA ROYILLE TRAYSHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PALACIOS, IAN JARED
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWELL, KAFFIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG))
|
|RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTLEDGE, LARRY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SOLOMON, TERRY O
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TERRY, SHAYLA RICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, GERMAINE MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
|
|WHITE, JAHI A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WOODLEY, TOYRIEC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|YOUNG, TAYLOR ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
|