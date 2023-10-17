Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR IBARRA, NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAINE, DEJUAN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/06/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRY, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/25/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH COLVIN, KEOSHA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COOLEY, JACOB LOREN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/02/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNN, DESIREE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2, ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

ESCAPE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY HUBBARD, KEYSHAYLA LESHA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISREAL, JOSIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE JONES, KORRIEN DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE LYONS, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/04/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MCPHERSON, LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, WILLIAM PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE ORDONEZ MALDONADO, HENRY ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING ORR, MEASHA ROYILLE TRAYSHAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PALACIOS, IAN JARED

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/24/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, KAFFIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)) RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, LARRY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/27/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST SOLOMON, TERRY O

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/31/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TERRY, SHAYLA RICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, GERMAINE MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/13/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALKING

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT) WHITE, JAHI A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/10/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE WILLIAMS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WOODLEY, TOYRIEC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON YOUNG, TAYLOR ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

