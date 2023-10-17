Latest Headlines

Walker County Plans Facebook Live Town Hall On TSPLOST

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023

 Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, will host a virtual town hall event next week to discuss the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum.

The town hall will be streamed live on Monday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. on the Walker County Government Facebook page. The program will explain how TSPLOST works, review previous and future TSPLOST projects and provide voters with an opportunity to post questions about transportation related topics.

Representatives from the cities of Chickamauga, LaFayette, Lookout Mountain and Rossville will join Whitfield during the live stream to discuss TSPLOST projects in their cities.

Walker County voters will decide on November 7 if they want everyone who visits the county to chip in to make improvements to local roads, by authorizing a new one-penny special purpose sales tax. If voters say “yes” to restoring TSPLOST, an estimated $45,000,000 will be available for transportation projects over the next five years.

Walker County voters previously approved a TSPLOST in 2017, but it expired on Sept. 30, 2022 after generating $25 million for road improvements.  The county resurfaced 118.51 miles of roads using funds from the first TSPLOST, it was stated.

Latest Headlines
Fire With Heavy Black Smoke Breaks Out At Recycling Facility On S. Market Street
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2023
Walker County Plans Facebook Live Town Hall On TSPLOST
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2023
Police Blotter: Neighbors Can't Get Along; 3 Short People In Ski Masks Scare Woman
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2023
Lee, Carson Newman Play To 1-1 Tie
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Mocs Softball Hosts Blue-Gold Series Starting Wednesday
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Breaking News
Fire With Heavy Black Smoke Breaks Out At Recycling Facility On S. Market Street
  • 10/17/2023

Chattanooga Fire Department crews were working to extinguish a large scrap metal fire at Gerdau Metals Recycling at 2912 S. Market St. on Tuesday morning. The call came in at 8:14 a.m. ... more

Walker County Plans Facebook Live Town Hall On TSPLOST
  • 10/17/2023

Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, will host a virtual town hall event next week to discuss the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) ... more

Police Blotter: Neighbors Can't Get Along; 3 Short People In Ski Masks Scare Woman
  • 10/17/2023

A disorder was reported between a woman on E. Brainerd Road and her neighbor. The woman was walking her dog through the pool area and heard her neighbor upstairs calling for his cat. The woman ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/17/2023
Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • 10/16/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/16/2023
Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • 10/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/16/2023
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Erlanger Dilemma Is Dangerous For Patients And Staff
  • 10/17/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
  • 10/16/2023
Weathers, Baird Claim Chattanooga TPC Crowns
  • 10/15/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • 10/16/2023
Lee, Carson Newman Play To 1-1 Tie
  • 10/16/2023
Mocs Softball Hosts Blue-Gold Series Starting Wednesday
  • 10/16/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
  • 10/16/2023
Main Street Farmers Market Annual Falltoberfest Is Wednesday
  • 10/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
  • 10/16/2023
VIDEO: Oktoberfest In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 10/16/2023
Entertainment
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 3 Again
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 3 Again
  • 10/17/2023
Nick Lutsko Has Halloween Extravaganza At The Signal Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
  • 10/13/2023
Opinion
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Erlanger Dilemma Is Dangerous For Patients And Staff
  • 10/17/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee September Revenues Are $7.4 Million Less Than Budget Estimate
  • 10/16/2023
BASF Chattanooga Donates Tanker Trailer To Chattanooga Fire Department
BASF Chattanooga Donates Tanker Trailer To Chattanooga Fire Department
  • 10/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/17/2023
Real Estate
Walker County Commission Unanimously Turns Down Expansion Of Cloudland Station
  • 10/15/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Architect Vance Travis
  • 10/16/2023
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
  • 10/12/2023
Student Scene
GPS Announces Commended Students
GPS Announces Commended Students
  • 10/16/2023
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For The Spring Semester
  • 10/13/2023
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
  • 10/13/2023
Living Well
Isaiah 117 House Opens Its Doors
  • 10/16/2023
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
  • 10/16/2023
Hamilton County, Local Nonprofit Launch Partnership To Distribute Live-Saving LifeVac Devices
  • 10/12/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
State Provides Chattanooga With $20 Million Loan To Improve Water Infrastructure
  • 10/16/2023
OHV Rule And Wildlife Management Plans Presented At TWRA Commission Meeting
  • 10/13/2023
Tennessee Aquarium, Local Students Release Hundreds Of Lake Sturgeon Into Tennessee River
  • 10/12/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Earl Freudenberg - Another Great Red Back Hymnal Singing At The Hullander Farm
  • 10/16/2023
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
  • 10/16/2023
New United M.B. Church To Celebrate Pastor's 14th Anniversary Oct. 21-22
  • 10/12/2023
Obituaries
Connie Breneman Ashby
Connie Breneman Ashby
  • 10/16/2023
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
  • 10/16/2023
Brenda Kaye Crawley
  • 10/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
  • 10/16/2023
Carter, David Lee (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023