Walker County Plans Facebook Live Town Hall On TSPLOST

Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, will host a virtual town hall event next week to discuss the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum.

The town hall will be streamed live on Monday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. on the Walker County Government Facebook page. The program will explain how TSPLOST works, review previous and future TSPLOST projects and provide voters with an opportunity to post questions about transportation related topics.

Representatives from the cities of Chickamauga, LaFayette, Lookout Mountain and Rossville will join Whitfield during the live stream to discuss TSPLOST projects in their cities.

Walker County voters will decide on November 7 if they want everyone who visits the county to chip in to make improvements to local roads, by authorizing a new one-penny special purpose sales tax. If voters say “yes” to restoring TSPLOST, an estimated $45,000,000 will be available for transportation projects over the next five years.

Walker County voters previously approved a TSPLOST in 2017, but it expired on Sept. 30, 2022 after generating $25 million for road improvements. The county resurfaced 118.51 miles of roads using funds from the first TSPLOST, it was stated.