Fire With Heavy Black Smoke Breaks Out At Recycling Facility On S. Market Street

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Chattanooga Fire Department crews were working to extinguish a large scrap metal fire at Gerdau Metals Recycling at 2912 S. Market St. on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said a cutting torch ignited the fire when personnel at the business were working in the scrapyard. There were no injuries. 

The call came in at 8:14 a.m.

The fire sent up a large area of heavy black smoke.

Market Street had to be closed for fire hoses that were providing a water supply.

The initial fire company dispatched to what 911 thought was a vehicle on fire. Firefighters arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire within a scrap yard, then called for a full commercial response.

Tires, fuel, debris and other material inside the scrap cars fueled flames.

Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County EMS were on the scene.

Air pollution Control Bureau was also notified.

The fire was under control before 11 a.m., according to the incident commander.

Fire officials said at 11:30, "The scrap metal fire at Gerdau Metals Recycling on South Market Street in Alton Park is out. Crews are gathering equipment and preparing to clear the scene. Roads should reopen within the next 30 minutes."

 

