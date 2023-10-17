Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days

The iconic Zarzours Cafe on Rossville Avenue is packing in its longtime customers as the clock ticks down to the final day on Friday.

The tiny restaurant, that has been operated since 1918 by the same family, is closing after current owner Joe Fuller sold the restaurant and his house next door.

Mr. Fuller, whose mother, Shirley Zarzour Fuller, long operated the place, plans to drive away into the distant horizon in his Airstream.

It was one of the few places in Chattanooga where you would have a table full of judges and lawyers in suits sitting happily by a group of grime-covered foundry workers.

The beginning of the end for Zarzours had come in February of last year when Mr. Fuller's wife, Shannon, died at the young age of 57. She had kept on the family tradition after marrying "Dixie" and transplanting herself from Nashville.

Several days recently, Zarzours has run out of food well before closing time.

Many have come who just want to experience the iconic cafe one more time - from the array of family pictures on the wall, to the delicious hamburgers, to the cornbread, black-eyed peas and stewed squash.

Some are already jockeying to be Zarzour's "last customer" on Friday afternoon.

Longtime cook Mary Smith has been looking for a new spot to take the crew to continue operations under a new name, but affordable locations are difficult to find. Nothing has turned up yet.

The crew will be out of a job come Monday.

The new owner reportedly will keep the Zarzours name and operate a restaurant/bar at the site.

It won't be the same.