$80 Million Price Tag Given For Transformation Of Montague Park

City Council members were told Tuesday that a full-scale transformation of Montague Park comes with a price tag of $80 million.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "This is a class act. You haven't held anything back. It's going to get funded."

Eric Meyers of the Design Studio said top consultants in several specialties were brought in with the help of several local foundations to come up with a total redesign of the 45-acre park - the city's largest.

He said Montague Park is at the very center of the valley running between Missionary Ridge and the Tennessee River.

Mr. Meyers said it will include ravines of 7-10 feet to help alleviate nearby flooding, including at the Armory. He said it is a brownfield site since its use as a landfill, but he said any contaminants have been decomposing over many decades and there is a three-foot cap.

Some portions of the site were not contaminated, and any contaminants that are located can be moved elsewhere on the site and recapped, it was stated.

The re-visioned park will include many trees, including a grove in the center of the property. There will be a number of walking trails, including an outer ring and interior paths.

Some of the pieces in the Sculpture Garden will be moved for display on other portions of the property, it was stated.

The plan calls for new ball fields - some of which may be used for tournaments.

It may become the permanent home of the Main Street Farmers Market.

City Parks Director Scott Martin said the adjacent Polk Street is "overly wide" and can account for some 350 parking spots. He said Armory officials have volunteered some of its parking spots when it is not in use for military purposes.

There will be no parking within Montague Park, it was stated.

It will be a free park with no admission charge.