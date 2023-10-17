Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CIERRE G 
1217 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE 
604 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BARICKMAN, SOMMER ADRIANA 
423 BROWNWOOD CIR RINNGOLD, 307365617 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR (BURGLARY)

BASNAGEL, DANIEL S 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY 
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL 
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BRAY, KEISHA LANEY 
1807 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON 
1217 HELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL 
1017 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DONALDSON, JC 
7293 TYNEO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GODSEY, AUTUMN D 
118 CHETOLA DR NE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373235365 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL 
1707 SMALL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
1451 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HOOD, KAYLA MARIE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 697 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

HORTON, ADAM LAMAR 
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043212 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS 
2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACOB, PRADEEP KUMAR 
1298 QUIET POND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155643 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JEFFERY, JASON ALAN 
4306 KATY KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JIMENEZ, JUAN P 
3200 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY 
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LARUE, JERRED EDWARD 
4431 WONDERLAND DR LOUISVILLE, 37777 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

LEE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER 
4217 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

NELSON, REBECCA ANN 
10227 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH 
7112 SHEPERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

PIMENTEL, JOSHUA D 
210 VARNER DRIVE MCDONALD, 37383 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM 
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAY, CAROLYN DENISE 
2008 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC

ROWE, DEKAYLA LANECE 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797600 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TIPPENS, LESLEY SKYE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373419556 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

