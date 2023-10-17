Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CIERRE G

1217 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

604 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BARICKMAN, SOMMER ADRIANA

423 BROWNWOOD CIR RINNGOLD, 307365617

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR (BURGLARY)



BASNAGEL, DANIEL S

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY

3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BRAY, KEISHA LANEY

1807 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON

1217 HELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL

1017 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DONALDSON, JC

7293 TYNEO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GODSEY, AUTUMN D

118 CHETOLA DR NE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373235365

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL

1707 SMALL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

1451 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HOOD, KAYLA MARIE

11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 697 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)



HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043212

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS

2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JACOB, PRADEEP KUMAR

1298 QUIET POND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155643

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JEFFERY, JASON ALAN

4306 KATY KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JIMENEZ, JUAN P

3200 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY

121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LARUE, JERRED EDWARD

4431 WONDERLAND DR LOUISVILLE, 37777

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

THEFT OF IDENTITY

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



LEE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER

4217 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



NELSON, REBECCA ANN

10227 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE

1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH

7112 SHEPERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



PIMENTEL, JOSHUA D

210 VARNER DRIVE MCDONALD, 37383

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM

5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAY, CAROLYN DENISE

2008 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC



ROWE, DEKAYLA LANECE

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797600

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TIPPENS, LESLEY SKYE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373419556

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE

3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CIERRE G

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/29/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BARICKMAN, SOMMER ADRIANA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (BURGLARY) BASNAGEL, DANIEL S

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/31/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRAY, KEISHA LANEY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/19/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GODSEY, AUTUMN D

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/18/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT HOOD, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JEFFERY, JASON ALAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JIMENEZ, JUAN P

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LARUE, JERRED EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/03/1985

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION NELSON, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIMENTEL, JOSHUA D

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RAY, CAROLYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC ROWE, DEKAYLA LANECE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/13/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TIPPENS, LESLEY SKYE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



