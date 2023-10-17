Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, CIERRE G
1217 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE
604 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BARICKMAN, SOMMER ADRIANA
423 BROWNWOOD CIR RINNGOLD, 307365617
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR (BURGLARY)
BASNAGEL, DANIEL S
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043099
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BRAY, KEISHA LANEY
1807 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON
1217 HELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL
1017 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DONALDSON, JC
7293 TYNEO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GODSEY, AUTUMN D
118 CHETOLA DR NE HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373235365
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL
1707 SMALL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
1451 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HOOD, KAYLA MARIE
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 697 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043212
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS
2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACOB, PRADEEP KUMAR
1298 QUIET POND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155643
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFERY, JASON ALAN
4306 KATY KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JIMENEZ, JUAN P
3200 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071535
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LARUE, JERRED EDWARD
4431 WONDERLAND DR LOUISVILLE, 37777
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LEE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
4217 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
NELSON, REBECCA ANN
10227 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NICHOLSON, ANGEL MARIE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH
7112 SHEPERD VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
PIMENTEL, JOSHUA D
210 VARNER DRIVE MCDONALD, 37383
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAY, CAROLYN DENISE
2008 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - CONDUC
ROWE, DEKAYLA LANECE
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
152 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797600
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TIPPENS, LESLEY SKYE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373419556
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
