Police Say Suspect In Murder Case Wore Distinctive Jersey; On Social Media Had On Same Jersey

  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Deangelo Labron Lovingood
Deangelo Labron Lovingood

An arrest has been made in a Sept. 24 murder outside a bar on Bonny Oaks Drive after it was found the shooter had on a distinctive jersey. Police said Deangelo Labron Lovingood also posted social media photos in which he was wearing that same jersey.

Lovingood, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and two gun charges.

Tavarious Johnson, 23, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours outside Kay's Tavern.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 4270 Bonny Oaks Dr. The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

A detective said he saw multiple shell casings at 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. in front of the bar. A blood trail led next door, where the victim was located.

A video was obtained that shows the victim approaching two men at the front of the tavern. He was greeted by one of the men, while the other appeared to be concealing a gun in his right hand.

A short time later, the suspect began firing at the victim, ultimately striking him.

Police said the shooter appeared to be a short black male with a short haircut, wearing a distinctive basketball jersey., light-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes. The jersey appeared to be multi-colored with a "10" on the back.

Detectives obtained more video from the gas station next door. They said the man in the distinctive jersey came into the frame and began talking to other individuals arriving at the scene. It could be seen that the jersey said "Cassell 10."

Two days later police found the social media post that showed Lovingood in the Cassell jersey.

Lovingood has a lengthy criminal record going back to 2009, including charges of assault, robbery, theft, carjacking, attempt aggravated riot, reckless endangerment, having contraband in jail, and drugs (including meth and marijuana).

The number of inmates in local jails daily has dropped from around 1,600 to around 1,100, the County Commission was told Wednesday. Ron Bernard, chief of staff to Sheriff Austin Garrett, said

Things are looking good at Finley Stadium. Tuesday morning, directors were told that on the financial side after the first quarter of 2023, and "pushing the level of activity that the stadium

A woman in an apartment on Gateway Avenue told police she wished to report that her WiFi has been cutting off when maintenance comes into her apartment. She said her WiFi had been working properly

