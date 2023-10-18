Latest Headlines

Meigs County Woman Arrested For Setting Fire With 2 People Inside House

  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023

 A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office into a residential fire in that county has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur woman.

On Oct. 10, TBI special agent fire investigators were requested to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a fire at a residence on North Nopone Valley Road.

The investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set, and that two people had been inside the home at the time. During the course of the investigation, agents and deputies determined that Laura Huckabey was the individual responsible for setting the fire.

TBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Ms. Huckabey, 45, for two counts of aggravated arson. She was arrested by Meigs County deputies and booked into the Meigs County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

 

