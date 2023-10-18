Halbert, Sutton, Chambers Get New Chattanooga Police Posts

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy has made several appointments in the wake of the retirement of Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs.

They include:

Executive Chief Jerome Halbert - Neighborhood Policing and Community Services

Chief of Staff Jerri Sutton



Assistant Chief John Chambers - Neighborhood Policing and Community Services







In addition to the appointments, Assistant Chief Jonathan Bryant will be reassigned to Criminal Investigations and Special Operations. Executive Chief Harry Sommers will remain the head of Criminal Investigations and Special Operations.

The appointments and reassignments will be effective on Nov.3.





Chief Murphy said, "During the recent announcement of Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs' retirement, he mentioned that he was confident the Chattanooga Police Department was well-positioned and more than capable of continuing the mission of protecting and serving our community. Due to his retirement, appointments were necessary to fill vacancies. Chief Murphy makes these appointments along with other department promotions with the continued focus of professional development within CPD.