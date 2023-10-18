Man, 20, Shot Outside Hixson Apartments

A man, 20, was shot outside an apartment complex in Hixson on Tuesday night.

At 10:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3800 block of Hixson Pike for a shots fired calls. When officers arrived, they located shell casings but no victim. A short time later, the victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.





The preliminary investigation reveals a disorder began in the parking lot, then the suspect produced a gun and started shooting. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.