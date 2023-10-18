Arrest Made In Connection With 2 Aggravated Burglaries In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has successfully apprehended a suspect in relation to two recent aggravated burglaries in the area. The incidents occurred at a Dalton Pike residence and a Durkee Road residence, where significant property losses were reported.

During a thorough investigation, the suspect was identified based on previous interactions with law enforcement. This crucial lead facilitated the execution of a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of some of the stolen items from both burglaries.

The suspect, identified as Freda Darlene Garrett, has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $2,500. Ms. Garrett is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on a $20,000 bond and being held without bond on outstanding warrants out of both Polk County, and Floyd County, Ga.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information pertaining to these incidents to come forward as this is an ongoing investigation.



