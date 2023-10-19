Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys

An employee at Exxon at 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. told police two women came into the store and stole five or six drinks costing around $40. He showed police video footage of a heavier set black female wearing a pink hat, black jacket, white shirt and black shorts, and a skinny black female wearing a white shirt and black pants come into the store and open the door to the cooler and put drinks into one of their bags and then leave the store. When they left the store, they got into a black Chevy sedan and left. The man said he didn’t want to prosecute for the shoplifting but did want the women trespassed if they came back.

* * *

A woman on E. 10th Street told police her girlfriend came home after drinking all night and started to argue with her. The woman was tired of arguing and wanted her girlfriend to leave. When police arrived, the girlfriend had already left. There was no physical altercation between the two.

* * *

A man told police he found a firearm on the side of the road near 4601 N. Access Road. The man picked the handgun up and went to work on Dayton Boulevard where an officer met him. The officer ran the firearm through the info channel and it didn’t return a record. The officer turned the handgun into Property.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious person on Rosemont Drive and spoke with a man and woman who were the owners of a vehicle parked in an empty parking lot. The man said his car was broken down and he had a friend on his way to help fix it. Police asked if he could call the friend back to give an estimated time of arrival, and the friend replied he was on his way from Moore Road.

* * *

A woman called police and reported she had lost her watch at the Dollar General at 4860 Hixson Pike. She said her smart watch was pinging at a residence, and she attempted to speak with the resident. The last time she checked the watch was pinging at another location. Police told her to contact her phone company to report her watch as lost.

* * *

Police were called to apartments on Grove Street where a woman said she needed another woman and the woman’s son to leave her residence. She said they used to live there but they hadn't in a while. She said that they showed up on her doorstep that morning around 2:30 a.m. and she felt bad so she let them in. Since they had been there, the other woman had been very disruptive and possibly intoxicated. While an officer was speaking with the woman, the other woman and her son left out the front door and police were unable to find them.

* * *

An employee at Ollie’s at 5768 Brainerd Road told police a suspect was seen on camera walking past the point of sale with approximately $160 of electronics. The employee needed a police report for the shoplifting.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street told police her vehicle sustained rear end damage. She noticed a vehicle parked next to hers that was parked improperly, but didn’t see how the damage was sustained. The woman provided police with several pictures of the improperly parked vehicle.

* * *

Police presence was requested by a woman on Riverfront Parkway to gather her belongings from her old apartment where her ex-boyfriend was. Police escorted the woman to the apartment where she was able to gather her belongings without incident. While carrying the woman’s belongings to the parking lot, her ex-boyfriend began to act out about the fact that a man was driving the vehicle the woman was loading, but police were able to intervene without incident. Police then instructed the man to go back inside, as he was heavily intoxicated. The woman was able to leave with no issue.

* * *

A concerned citizen called to request officers do a wellness check on her neighbor because of sounds of distress coming from their apartment on Hixson Pike. Police arrived and listened at the door to the apartment but didn't hear any sounds of distress. The officer knocked on the door and spoke with a woman, a resident of the apartment. She didn’t appear to be in distress. She said she was fine and hadn't heard any disorder.

* * *

A woman left her Hyundai TUC in the parking lot at Real Estate Partners at 1413 Chestnut St. When she returned three hours later, the rear driver side window was smashed in. The woman couldn’t confirm if anything was stolen.

* * *

A man told police he and his wife went out to dinner and as he was taking her home to her house, they verbally argued in the vehicle. He pulled over at the Krispy Kreme at 5609 Brainerd Road and exited the vehicle to continue the argument off the roadway. When he got out, his wife jumped in the driver's seat and drove off. That's when he called police. While on the phone, his wife drove back, parked across the street, and began to walk away, saying she had his keys. The man said he just wanted his keys back and her to get home safely. Police found his wife at Brainerd Road and Spring Creek and brought her back to where the vehicle was parked. An officer then spoke to the wife. She said he pulled over and parked the vehicle where it is presently and that she didn't drive off in his vehicle or take his keys. She eventually changed her story and said that she took his keys when he pulled over and tossed them by a tree, which police later found. With the keys found, both went their separate way with no further incident.