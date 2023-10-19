Most Collegedale Commissioners Have No Issue With Hines Having 2 City Posts

Collegedale Commissioner Tonya Sadler started a discussion this week at the commission meeting, saying, “When you have someone doing two full-time jobs, you get part-time effort with both positions.” Then she said she would like to discuss splitting the city manager and city engineer positions. For the past couple of years, Wayon Hines who was previously the city engineer, has also been serving as the city manager.

Mr. Hines told the commissioners that his background gives him a leg-up, and the skills needed to review large projects such as a new, large development that is now taking place on Edgemon Road. He agreed that he does not have time to design projects, but he said that historically the design work has not been done in-house and has been contracted out. He said he did some of that contract work himself before becoming a city employee.

When asked what she hoped to achieve by creating two jobs, Commissioner Sadler said she felt left out because she had not been informed before the general public about a community meeting that was scheduled to take place. She said she believes that the commissioners are getting left out of the conversation. Another discussion she said she was unaware of was with the election commission. There were many conversations, said Mr. Hines, but the issue she was referring to had been resolved when the city became aware of it, he said.

Two years ago another engineer was hired to help with the day-to-day workload, but he is unable design projects, said Mr. Hines, who again said that work has traditionally been hired out. Mr. Hines said if the city engineer became a separate position, he believed it would cost more than to pay a contractor when one is needed, and it would not be efficient to have two full time engineers.

Commissioner Debbie Baker said that with his education and background, Mr. Hines is qualified and strong in skills needed for both jobs. She said she understands he is wearing two hats, but a city manager has to know engineering and he does have help. She said she thinks that Mr. Hines has done a fantastic job and that she disagrees with replacing him. She said that she understands the city might need to hire someone else with an engineering background, possibly part time, but she said, “A city manager has to know all aspects of government.”

"I concur with Commissioner Baker," said Mayor Morty Lloyd. "We don’t always agree, but the city manager and I can have an intellectual conversation. I think he has done a great job." He added that Mr. Hines "should just speak up if he heeds help."

The mayor said to Mr. Hines, “It’s helpful to have someone with your background in this position. I appreciate the job you do.”

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson added that he appreciates everything the city manager has done and that he has also heard positive comments from city residents.

Mr. Hines told Commissioner Sadler that he would be sure to get things to her earlier and to try to improve communications.

Commissioner Sadler also spoke of a survey done to gauge interest in participating in a Christmas parade with 50 people responding that they would participate. To do a parade right, each commissioner told her, there is not enough time to plan and implement it for this year but each showed a willingness to start planning for a parade earlier next year. The city has only been in charge of a Christmas parade one year, then the COVID pandemic put a stop to it. Previously, the Christmas parade in Collegedale had been organized by citizens.

The commissioners voted to sign a quitclaim deed for the Collegedale Public Library. The building was given to the city by Hamilton County and at that time the use was restricted to be for the library. The quitclaim deed would remove that restriction so the building could be used as the city pleases. If Collegedale built another library in the future, the present structure could be used for another public purpose.

Two new public library board members were approved - Karen Powell, who is a Collegedale resident, and Jennifer Mullins, who does not live in the city.

The financial report for September was given by finance director Michelle Toro. She said at 25 percent through the year, the city has received 13 percent of expected revenue and has spent 30 percent of the budgeted expenditures for the year. As a note, she said the city has received over half of the total yearly budgeted amount for 2023 from the library. And the public works department has spent over what was budgeted because most all of the paving planned for the year has already been done.