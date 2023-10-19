Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside

Jason Bryant, 46, was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges after he set his house on fire, with his wife and child still inside.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday to the 8500 block of Gracie Mac Lane in Ooltewah due to a residential fire at a residence that deputies had earlier responded to for a domestic disorder call involving an intoxicated resident.

While en route, dispatch advised that the fire was intentionally started by the suspect the deputies had interacted with earlier. The fire was started while the suspect’s wife and child were still inside the residence. HCSO deputies swiftly arrived on scene and located a woman and child who had already managed to escape the fire.

HCSO Deputy Giradot, arriving first on scene, utilized a fire extinguisher and rushed into the home, and put out the fire before safely removing the suspect from the residence. After more HCSO personnel arrived, the suspect began ignoring commands from deputies, and after attempting to strike a deputy was tased and taken into custody.

EMS responded to evaluate the suspect before being transported to a local medical facility for further treatment. The HCSO deputy who rescued the suspect from the residence was also evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation.

Bryant was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is being charged with the following:

Aggravated arson (3 counts)

Aggravated child abuse or neglect

Resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process

“Deputy Giradot’s swift and decisive actions in response to this violent, domestic incident highlights the exemplary service performed daily by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies across our county. As Sheriff, I am proud to work alongside the dedicated men and women of this agency who are focused on leading the way in service to the citizens of our community,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.