Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS

2414 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



BARNES, CHRISTOPHER A

3410 1ST AVE Chattanooga, 374072001

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BELL, IWALKER

1510 VANCE AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHISM, DESIREE A

3400 JENKINS RD #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, DEONAKA T

196 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373432677

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH

4002 PATTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



EVANS, MEGAN N

115 BLUFF ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE



FORINGER, STACEY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA A

1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN

5995 Dry Valley Ln Mc Donald, 373534100

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045625

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN

708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(PROBATION VIOLAT



JONES, JASON ROBERT ALLEN

12070 CORRAL DR ST JAMES, 65559

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LAWRENCE, KIANA N

5408 THORNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEAVELL, AUSTIN MATTHEW

515 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053979

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEDFORD, ALEXIS M

930 EAST ELLIS ST.

JEFFERSON, 37760Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLETTNER, JONATHAN DWIGHT2358 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOVELADY, TOMMY EDWARD10922 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEMARLER, MIRANDA LYNN2060 HAMILL ROAD HIXON, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, JACOB GREGORY314 CUMMINS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEMATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS1915 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEMCCURRY, DARVIN115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMINSHEW, BRANDON JAMAL4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374073147Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRAYMUNDO, DIEGO ARNULFO403 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERHODES, MARY LEANNA8956 DAISY DALLAS HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALETOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEOROSA MEAD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLVISHER, ADAM DONNELL5064 Cameron Ln Chattanooga, 374112539Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN636 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISMWALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE6106 BERMUDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSWIGFALL, EDWIN L1207 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023762Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGHHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTYOUNG, COSHA A4511 HANCOCK RD Chattanooga, 374163220Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CHISM, DESIREE A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DEONAKA T

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EVANS, MEGAN N

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE FORINGER, STACEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/19/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JASON ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LAWRENCE, KIANA N

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEAVELL, AUSTIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEDFORD, ALEXIS M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY LETTNER, JONATHAN DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARTIN, JACOB GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/04/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MCCURRY, DARVIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/29/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RHODES, MARY LEANNA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/15/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/03/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL VISHER, ADAM DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WIGFALL, EDWIN L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT







