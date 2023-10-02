Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CHISM, DESIREE A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, DEONAKA T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|EVANS, MEGAN N
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|FORINGER, STACEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JASON ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LAWRENCE, KIANA N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEAVELL, AUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, ALEXIS M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|LETTNER, JONATHAN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, JACOB GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|MCCURRY, DARVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RHODES, MARY LEANNA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
|
|TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|VISHER, ADAM DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WIGFALL, EDWIN L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
|