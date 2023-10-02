Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS 
2414 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BARNES, CHRISTOPHER A 
3410 1ST AVE Chattanooga, 374072001 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BELL, IWALKER 
1510 VANCE AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHISM, DESIREE A 
3400 JENKINS RD #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DEONAKA T 
196 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 373432677 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH 
4002 PATTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVANS, MEGAN N 
115 BLUFF ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

FORINGER, STACEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA A 
1905 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN 
5995 Dry Valley Ln Mc Donald, 373534100 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
2806 1/2 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045625 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN 
708 DAVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(PROBATION VIOLAT

JONES, JASON ROBERT ALLEN 
12070 CORRAL DR ST JAMES, 65559 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAWRENCE, KIANA N 
5408 THORNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVELL, AUSTIN MATTHEW 
515 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053979 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEDFORD, ALEXIS M 
930 EAST ELLIS ST.

JEFFERSON, 37760 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LETTNER, JONATHAN DWIGHT 
2358 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOVELADY, TOMMY EDWARD 
10922 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MARLER, MIRANDA LYNN 
2060 HAMILL ROAD HIXON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, JACOB GREGORY 
314 CUMMINS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS 
1915 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MCCURRY, DARVIN 
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA 
1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MINSHEW, BRANDON JAMAL 
4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374073147 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAYMUNDO, DIEGO ARNULFO 
403 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RHODES, MARY LEANNA 
8956 DAISY DALLAS HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER 
115 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE

TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO 
ROSA MEAD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

VISHER, ADAM DONNELL 
5064 Cameron Ln Chattanooga, 374112539 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN 
636 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM

WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE 
6106 BERMUDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

WIGFALL, EDWIN L 
1207 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023762 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

YOUNG, COSHA A 
4511 HANCOCK RD Chattanooga, 374163220 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHISM, DESIREE A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DEONAKA T
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVANS, MEGAN N
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
FORINGER, STACEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FULGHAM, SHONTIONNA A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JASON ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LANE, LADEDRICK JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAWRENCE, KIANA N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAVELL, AUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, ALEXIS M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LETTNER, JONATHAN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARTIN, JACOB GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MATIAS-FELIPE, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MCCURRY, DARVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RHODES, MARY LEANNA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, SUNDAY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROLLINS, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
TOMAS VASQUEZ, JOEL ELISEO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
VISHER, ADAM DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VOGEL, BRANDON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WIGFALL, EDWIN L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT





