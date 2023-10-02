Man Charged In Fire That Killed His Mother Gets Additional Prison Time

A Chattanooga man has received additional prison time for the fatal fire that trapped his mother inside her home, killing her as she tried to escape.

Joshua Wells was convicted of first-degree murder back in July 2023 for the deadly 2016 arson on Rubio Street. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and he could have been released at the age of 83.

On Monday, he was sentenced by Judge Boyd Patterson for aggravated arson in the case, receiving an additional 23 years behind bars. Now, the earliest he can be paroled is when he is 105 years old.

The Chattanooga Fire Department thanks District Attorney Coty Wamp and her prosecutors "for joining our investigators in their fight for justice for the victim, Kimberly Wells. They never gave up on seeing this case through to the end."

Additional gun and drug charges against Joshua Wells are still pending in the court system.