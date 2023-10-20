Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BARBER, RODNEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/24/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/04/1976

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ, FILIBERTO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODSON, ALEX LABRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HALLDEN, ANTHONY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED RAPE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/15/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KILGORE, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OWNBY, JEFFREY L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/25/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PARKER, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/04/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEREZ, MARIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, PATRICIA L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/06/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SMITH, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TATE, AMY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/25/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000) TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 01/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

BURGLARY WILSON, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



