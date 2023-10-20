Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BARBER, RODNEY WAYNE 
1542 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4704 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN 
2448 NORTH BRIER CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CREEL, JUSTIN RYAN 
HOMELESS PELL, 35125 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK 
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ, FILIBERTO 
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DODSON, ALEX LABRON 
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HALLDEN, ANTHONY MICHAEL 
324 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED RAPE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS 
CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE 
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON 
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH 
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KILGORE, ANGEL MARIE 
227 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE 
9110 ALMOND RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE 
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

OWNBY, JEFFREY L 
349 MELBDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 307072725 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PARKER, CODY BLAKE 
1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARKS, KELLY D 
1205 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ, MARIA LYNN 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6096 Early Ln McDonald, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL 
4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, PATRICIA L 
RAILROAD AVE 3 ALBANY, 42602 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, RONALD LEE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
3313 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101283 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TATE, AMY LEIGH 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374070000 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY 
112 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL 
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO 
3202 EAST 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WELCH, STEVE WESLEY 
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN 
3605 SE 22ND ST DEL CITY, 73115 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
BURGLARY

WILSON, BRANDON L 
8225 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BARBER, RODNEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/24/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, FILIBERTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODSON, ALEX LABRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HALLDEN, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KILGORE, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWNBY, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, MARIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, PATRICIA L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TATE, AMY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • BURGLARY
WILSON, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
Cleveland Rolls Into AAA Volleyball State Finals
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2023
UTC Women To Play In 2023 Cherokee Basketball Invitational
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Volleyball On The Road In SoCon Matches
  • Sports
  • 10/19/2023
PHOTOS: Front Runner Athletics Chattanooga Area Championship 2023
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2023
RESULTS: Front Runner Boys and Girls 5K Race
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/19/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard
  • 10/20/2023

At apartments on Commons Boulevard, a man told police his vehicle had been broken into overnight. He found the rear driver’s side window was busted out on his truck. He said the only thing taken ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS ... more

Neighbors Complaining About Noise At Exile Bar
  • 10/19/2023

The City Beer Board on Thursday heard complaints about Exile, a bar located at 1634 Rossville Ave. The problem is noise and loud music coming from the bar all night until 2 or 3 a.m. keeping ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project
  • 10/19/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 10/19/2023
Most Collegedale Commissioners Have No Issue With Hines Having 2 City Posts
  • 10/19/2023
Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
  • 10/19/2023
Affordable Childcare For Teachers
  • 10/19/2023
The Forsaken Son
  • 10/19/2023
Mike Holden Served With Distinction
Mike Holden Served With Distinction
  • 10/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
  • 10/18/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
  • 10/17/2023
UTC Women To Play In 2023 Cherokee Basketball Invitational
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Volleyball On The Road In SoCon Matches
  • 10/19/2023
Happenings
UT Band At Finley On Friday
  • 10/19/2023
EEKstravaganza Set For Oct. 28
  • 10/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
  • 10/19/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 10/19/2023
Jimmy White Of Urban Story Ventures Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Jimmy White Of Urban Story Ventures Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 10/19/2023
Entertainment
River City Company Announces New Program For Emerging Event Producers
  • 10/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Health
Best Of Grizzard - Health
  • 10/20/2023
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
  • 10/19/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For 2 Upcoming Shows
  • 10/18/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
  • 10/19/2023
Affordable Childcare For Teachers
  • 10/19/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee Unemployment Remains Near Historic Low
  • 10/19/2023
Fitch Concurs With S&P That Financial Health Of City Of Chattanooga Is Strong, Awards AAA Bond Rating
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Adult Education Graduation
  • 10/19/2023
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
  • 10/19/2023
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation's "E-Racing" Team Gears Up For Chattanooga Green Prix Race
  • 10/19/2023
Radio Auction Supports Ministry To Women In Crisis
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
800 Paddlers Expected For ChattaJack
  • 10/19/2023
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Retirement
  • 10/19/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Dennis Sidney Craig III
Dennis Sidney Craig III
  • 10/19/2023
Joyce Webb Cureton
Joyce Webb Cureton
  • 10/19/2023
Reta Bull Whitten
Reta Bull Whitten
  • 10/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Reno, Chester Dewayne (Cleveland)
Reno, Chester Dewayne (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023
Leek, Aaron (Cleveland)
Leek, Aaron (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023
Cofer, Betty Jean (Cleveland)
Cofer, Betty Jean (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023