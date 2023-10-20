Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BARBER, RODNEY WAYNE
1542 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
4704 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
2448 NORTH BRIER CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CREEL, JUSTIN RYAN
HOMELESS PELL, 35125
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, FILIBERTO
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DODSON, ALEX LABRON
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HALLDEN, ANTHONY MICHAEL
324 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED RAPE
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KILGORE, ANGEL MARIE
227 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
9110 ALMOND RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
OWNBY, JEFFREY L
349 MELBDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 307072725
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PARKER, CODY BLAKE
1903 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKS, KELLY D
1205 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ, MARIA LYNN
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
6096 Early Ln McDonald, 37353
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, PATRICIA L
RAILROAD AVE 3 ALBANY, 42602
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, RONALD LEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
3313 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101283
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TATE, AMY LEIGH
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374070000
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
112 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032223
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO
3202 EAST 35 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
9717 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN
3605 SE 22ND ST DEL CITY, 73115
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
BURGLARY
WILSON, BRANDON L
8225 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BARBER, RODNEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/24/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CHARLES, ZEKNOVIA QUANTANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/04/1976
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIAZ, FILIBERTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DODSON, ALEX LABRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HALLDEN, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KILGORE, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OWNBY, JEFFREY L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PARKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/04/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEREZ, MARIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELTON, PATRICIA L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SMITH, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TATE, AMY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|WEBSTER, JEFFERY ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILLIAMS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/29/2004
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 10/19/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|