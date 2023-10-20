Latest Headlines

EPB Board Of Directors Approves Bond Issue To Serve Chattanooga Growth, Enhance Reliability

  • Friday, October 20, 2023

The EPB Board of Directors on Friday approved a $125 million bond issuance. Funds raised will be devoted to capital improvements to further enhance the reliability and resilience of the local electric system for customers while accommodating the cost of building out new infrastructure to support rapid growth in the Chattanooga area.

"One of Chattanooga's greatest assets is our advanced electric grid that delivers reliable power at rates lower than most places around the U.S.," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "Combined with recently announced funding from the Department of Energy, EPB's upcoming bond issue will continue investments that make our city a highly competitive destination for investment and innovation."

“Issuing bonds will help EPB spread out the cost of needed capital investments that will serve customers over the next several decades. This is a standard practice for many utilities across the country because it means current customers pay only for the cost of the power infrastructure in place today and are not responsible for bearing the costs of improvements that don’t benefit them directly,” said EPB Executive Vice President CFO Greg Eaves. “Our focus remains on providing reliable energy services. Building out resources is an essential part of that commitment.”

EPB expects funds raised through the bond issue to be used for a range of operational needs to serve customers:

  • Growth: Additional capital investments in power infrastructure are needed to respond to significant growth in EPB’s service territory. New residential premises served by EPB are projected to more than double in 2024 compared to 2014, with significant increases in the cost of material and equipment required to serve them.

  • Reliability: Neighborhoods on the edge of EPB’s service area may not be served through redundant power lines due to their location. New resources will be deployed to increase reliability in these neighborhoods.

The bond issue will be presented to the Chattanooga City Council at an upcoming meeting, which will have final approval before the bond is issued officially by the City. Although the City is responsible for issuing bonds on EPB’s behalf, the debt is secured by EPB revenues and remains completely separate from City finances.

EPB maintains strong bond ratings from previous issuances, including AA+ from Fitch Ratings and an Aa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service at the time of EPB’s last bond issue in 2021.

EPB operates an independent board of the City of Chattanooga and does not receive any local tax money. EPB’s operations are funded solely through the sale of its products and services. The municipal utility is the largest contributor to local tax coffers, paying a combined total of more than $21 million each year to the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and other local governments in EPB’s service area in support of public education and services.

Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
  • Sports
  • 10/20/2023
EPB Board Of Directors Approves Bond Issue To Serve Chattanooga Growth, Enhance Reliability
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Early Friday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
Signal Mountain Soccer Advances To AA Sectionals
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/20/2023
Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas
  • 10/20/2023

The city of Soddy Daisy will have a new holiday attraction this year. There will be a drive through light show at Pine Tree Park on the north end of the city beside the lake. Each scene of ... more

Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard
  • 10/20/2023

At apartments on Commons Boulevard, a man told police his vehicle had been broken into overnight. He found the rear driver’s side window was busted out on his truck. He said the only thing taken ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37397 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS ... more

Breaking News
Neighbors Complaining About Noise At Exile Bar
  • 10/19/2023
Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project
  • 10/19/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 10/19/2023
Most Collegedale Commissioners Have No Issue With Hines Having 2 City Posts
  • 10/19/2023
Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys
  • 10/19/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
Jerry Summers: Meeting The Blood Supply Need
  • 10/19/2023
Affordable Childcare For Teachers
  • 10/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
  • 10/18/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
  • 10/17/2023
UTC Women To Play In 2023 Cherokee Basketball Invitational
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Volleyball On The Road In SoCon Matches
  • 10/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pens, Chris Wright Crime, Kevin West, Norcross Road Homes, Taylor Swift, and Buz Morrow
  • 10/20/2023
UT Band To Perform At Finley On Friday
  • 10/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
  • 10/19/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
Wreaths Across Chattanooga To Host Kickoff For 2023 Season
  • 10/20/2023
"Fire Shaped This Land" Program Announced For Nov. 4
  • 10/20/2023
Entertainment
River City Company Announces New Program For Emerging Event Producers
  • 10/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Health
Best Of Grizzard - Health
  • 10/20/2023
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
Invoke Quartet To Perform At Southern Adventist University Nov. 2
  • 10/19/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For 2 Upcoming Shows
  • 10/18/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/20/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023
Lakesite Appoints 5 Members To New Parks And Recreation Advisory Board
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Adult Education Graduation
  • 10/19/2023
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
  • 10/19/2023
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
Southern Hosts Author And Anatomy Eats Creator Jonathan Reisman For Schutte Family Lecture Series
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation's "E-Racing" Team Gears Up For Chattanooga Green Prix Race
  • 10/19/2023
Radio Auction Supports Ministry To Women In Crisis
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
800 Paddlers Expected For ChattaJack
  • 10/19/2023
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Retirement
  • 10/19/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Mary Jo Newhouse
Mary Jo Newhouse
  • 10/20/2023
Bernard Timothy “Tim” King, Sr.
Bernard Timothy “Tim” King, Sr.
  • 10/20/2023
Thomas Maxfield "Max" Bahner
Thomas Maxfield "Max" Bahner
  • 10/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Hickman, Brenda K. Horn (Cleveland)
Hickman, Brenda K. Horn (Cleveland)
  • 10/20/2023
Neighbors, Linda (Tunnel Hill)
Neighbors, Linda (Tunnel Hill)
  • 10/20/2023
Reno, Chester Dewayne (Cleveland)
Reno, Chester Dewayne (Cleveland)
  • 10/19/2023