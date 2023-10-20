Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home

An Ooltewah man is facing aggravated arson charges after authorities said he set fire to his own home with his wife and juvenile son at the residence.

Jason Bryant, 46, is also charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

In the incident on Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 8504 Gracie Mac Lane on an unknown trouble call. Upon arrival deputies spoke with Bryant and his wife. It was discovered that Bryant had been consuming alcohol that day and became intoxicated.

The wife said she saw her husband holding his pistol She said she retrieved the gun from him and secured it.

She said Bryant became upset and called 911.

Deputies informed Bryant he was not allowed to be in possession of the firearm due to his level of intoxication. Deputies told him to go to bed and advised him that his wife would return the firearm to him in the morning after he sobered up.

Deputies said Bryant agreed to go back to bed. Deputies then left the residence.

A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the same address. The wife called 911 reporting her husband had just set their house on fire. Deputies arrived on scene and located a working residential structure fire.

It was learned that Bryant was still inside the residence. A deputy entered the residence and removed him from the burning house. Other arriving deputies confirmed that the wife and child were accounted for and outside the residence.

Highway 58 Fire Department arrived on scene and made an interior fire attack. The fire was suppressed, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fire investigators were notified.

Investigation revealed two separate fire sets inside the residence. The two fire sets were found in separate rooms of the residence and no competent ignition sources were in the two areas of origin, it was stated. "The only competent ignition source would be an open flame device controlled by human actions. This fire was ruled as intentionally set, authorities said.

The wife said her husband became upset after deputies left their residence the first time. She said he took some of her belongings and threw them in the back yard.

The wife said she went downstairs and looked up to see her husband walking through the house with a gasoline can. Downstairs she said she saw a pile of her clothing soaked in what appeared to be gasoline in the large walk-in closet.

She said her husband then walked past her and entered the closet. She saw him ignite the pile of clothing with a long trigger style lighter.

The wife said she ran and retrieved her juvenile son and family dog before fleeing the residence.

Deputies attempted to place Bryant in custody, however he refused to be handcuffed. Deputies had to pry his arms and hands out from under his body while struggling in the front yard.

The deputy who got him out of the burning house received an injury while doing so, and he required medical treatment at a local hospital.