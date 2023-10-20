Latest Headlines

Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home

  • Friday, October 20, 2023
Jason Bryant
Jason Bryant

An Ooltewah man is facing aggravated arson charges after authorities said he set fire to his own home with his wife and juvenile son at the residence.

Jason Bryant, 46, is also charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

In the incident on Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 8504 Gracie Mac Lane on an unknown trouble call. Upon arrival deputies spoke with Bryant and his wife. It was discovered that Bryant had been consuming alcohol that day and became intoxicated.

The wife said she saw her husband holding his pistol She said she retrieved the gun from him and secured it.

She said Bryant became upset and called 911.

Deputies informed Bryant he was not allowed to be in possession of the firearm due to his level of intoxication. Deputies told him to go to bed and advised him that his wife would return the firearm to him in the morning after he sobered up.

Deputies said Bryant agreed to go back to bed. Deputies then left the residence.

A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the same address. The wife called 911 reporting her husband had just set their house on fire. Deputies arrived on scene and located a working residential structure fire.

It was learned that Bryant was still inside the residence. A deputy entered the residence and removed him from the burning house. Other arriving deputies confirmed that the wife and child were accounted for and outside the residence.

Highway 58 Fire Department arrived on scene and made an interior fire attack. The fire was suppressed, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fire investigators were notified.

Investigation revealed two separate fire sets inside the residence. The two fire sets were found in separate rooms of the residence and no competent ignition sources were in the two areas of origin, it was stated. "The only competent ignition source would be an open flame device controlled by human actions. This fire was ruled as intentionally set, authorities said. 

The wife said her husband became upset after deputies left their residence the first time. She said he took some of her belongings and threw them in the back yard.

The wife said she went downstairs and looked up to see her husband walking through the house with a gasoline can. Downstairs she said she saw a pile of her clothing soaked in what appeared to be gasoline in the large walk-in closet.

She said her husband then walked past her and entered the closet. She saw him ignite the pile of clothing with a long trigger style lighter.

The wife said she ran and retrieved her juvenile son and family dog before fleeing the residence.

Deputies attempted to place Bryant in custody, however he refused to be handcuffed. Deputies had to pry his arms and hands out from under his body while struggling in the front yard.

The deputy who got him out of the burning house received an injury while doing so, and he required medical treatment at a local hospital. 

Latest Headlines
Signal Mountain Wins AA State Volleyball
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/20/2023
Sale Creek Wins First-Ever State Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/20/2023
Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
Ooltewah Man Charged With Setting House On Fire With Wife, Son Home
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
County Mayor Wamp Says "Mega-Schools" Not in New Facilities Plan
County Mayor Wamp Says "Mega-Schools" Not in New Facilities Plan
  • Breaking News
  • 10/20/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: October 17th and 18th
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/20/2023
McCallie Races To Front Runner Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/20/2023
Breaking News
Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 10/20/2023

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning from the scene of an apartment fire in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies responded at 7:46 a.m. to the Elements ... more

Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas
  • 10/20/2023

The city of Soddy Daisy will have a new holiday attraction this year. There will be a drive through light show at Pine Tree Park on the north end of the city beside the lake. Each scene of ... more

Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard
  • 10/20/2023

At apartments on Commons Boulevard, a man told police his vehicle had been broken into overnight. He found the rear driver’s side window was busted out on his truck. He said the only thing taken ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023
Neighbors Complaining About Noise At Exile Bar
  • 10/19/2023
Dalton Backs Away From Aquatic Center Project
  • 10/19/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 10/19/2023
Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
Man Arrested For Setting House On Fire With Wife And Child Still Inside
  • 10/19/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Preserving Walden's Character
  • 10/20/2023
Go Figure
  • 10/20/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/20/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
Wiedmer: Heupel Will Haunt Saban Second Year In A Row As UT Will Upset Bama
  • 10/20/2023
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
Dan Fleser: Passing Game Missing Ingredient In Vols' Offense
  • 10/19/2023
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
  • 10/18/2023
UTC Women To Play In 2023 Cherokee Basketball Invitational
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Volleyball On The Road In SoCon Matches
  • 10/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Pens, Chris Wright Crime, Kevin West, Norcross Road Homes, Taylor Swift, and Buz Morrow
  • 10/20/2023
UT Band To Perform At Finley On Friday
  • 10/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
  • 10/19/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 10/20/2023
Don Eaves Heritage House Holiday Market Is Nov. 18
  • 10/20/2023
Entertainment
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
Country Songwriting Hitmaker ERNEST Drops His ‘This Fire Tour’ At The Signal Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
Carrie Newcomer In Concert Oct. 28 At UTC
  • 10/20/2023
Share America Receives Donation
Share America Receives Donation
  • 10/20/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Health
Best Of Grizzard - Health
  • 10/20/2023
River City Company Announces New Program For Emerging Event Producers
  • 10/19/2023
Opinion
Why Isn’t Anyone Challenging The Explicit/Pornographic Books In Hamilton County Schools?
  • 10/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Send Commander To The Border
  • 10/20/2023
Preserving Walden's Character
  • 10/20/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
River City Company Welcomes New Development Specialist To Staff
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/20/2023
Lakesite Appoints 5 Members To New Parks And Recreation Advisory Board
  • 10/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: September 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 10/19/2023
Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Adult Education Graduation
  • 10/19/2023
CSCC Presidential Search Advisory Committee Appointed, Orientation Meeting And Public Forum Scheduled For Oct. 26
  • 10/20/2023
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
UTC Raises More Than $1.7 Million For 4th Annual Day Of Giving
  • 10/19/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Expanding With 40th Community Breaking Ground In Knoxville
  • 10/19/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation's "E-Racing" Team Gears Up For Chattanooga Green Prix Race
  • 10/19/2023
Radio Auction Supports Ministry To Women In Crisis
  • 10/19/2023
Memories
160th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated In November
  • 10/20/2023
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Outdoors
800 Paddlers Expected For ChattaJack
  • 10/19/2023
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
GNTC Horticulture Program To Hold Fall Pansy Sale In Rome
  • 10/20/2023
Riverview Park Playground To Get Inclusive Redevelopment
  • 10/19/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
"I Like It When God Searches Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/19/2023
Unitarian Universalist Church Of Chattanooga Hosts Yard Sale Saturday
  • 10/19/2023
Obituaries
Judith McKeehan
Judith McKeehan
  • 10/20/2023
Brenda Faye Mincey
  • 10/20/2023
Mary Jo Newhouse
Mary Jo Newhouse
  • 10/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Golden, Kathy Diane (Cleveland)
Golden, Kathy Diane (Cleveland)
  • 10/20/2023
Hickman, Brenda K. Horn (Cleveland)
Hickman, Brenda K. Horn (Cleveland)
  • 10/20/2023
Neighbors, Linda (Tunnel Hill)
Neighbors, Linda (Tunnel Hill)
  • 10/20/2023