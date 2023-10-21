Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY 
3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN 
3928 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED RAPE

BROWN, ERIC LEE 
4103 ST ELMO AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN 
404 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 37028 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER 
2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

COTTON, JEFFERY GLEN 
360 MEADOW CREEK DR ONIEDA, 37841 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ATTEMPT ARSON

ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE 
7104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARRIS, KENNETH WAYNE 
415 ROTARY DR WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, SHAWTRAY MONACE 
1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GASS, CATHEY LYNN 
3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071516 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER 
171 LEOTA DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE 
1118 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOUCHIN, AMBER NICOLE 
3785 FOREST LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE 
525 SR 28 HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373973001 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANI

MAXWELL, CODY SCOTT 
1334 KOBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL 
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUNCHEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM 
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON 
1706 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERS, RAMON EQUADOR 
120 N GARRISON AVE HOMELESS PORT ST JOE, 37456 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL 
5784 TALLAD RD BLVD OOLTEWAH, 37633 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, DARYL LEE 
4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L 
268 RUSSELL PRINCE RD SE OLD FORT, 373625040 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD 
3930 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374042222 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STUART, TYLER SCOTT 
305 SERENA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALKER, LETHA JOANN 
167 GALLAGHER RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON 
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL 
2708 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063634 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN 
108 RED BARN ROAD , 37339 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WISE, DERRICK ALONSO 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD #H54 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

