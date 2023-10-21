Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY
3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN
3928 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED RAPE
BROWN, ERIC LEE
4103 ST ELMO AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN
404 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 37028
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER
2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
COTTON, JEFFERY GLEN
360 MEADOW CREEK DR ONIEDA, 37841
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ATTEMPT ARSON
ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE
7104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARRIS, KENNETH WAYNE
415 ROTARY DR WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, SHAWTRAY MONACE
1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071516
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER
171 LEOTA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 00000
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE
1118 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOUCHIN, AMBER NICOLE
3785 FOREST LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE
525 SR 28 HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373973001
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANI
MAXWELL, CODY SCOTT
1334 KOBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUNCHEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON
1706 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERS, RAMON EQUADOR
120 N GARRISON AVE HOMELESS PORT ST JOE, 37456
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
5784 TALLAD RD BLVD OOLTEWAH, 37633
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, DARYL LEE
4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L
268 RUSSELL PRINCE RD SE OLD FORT, 373625040
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD
3930 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374042222
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STUART, TYLER SCOTT
305 SERENA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, LETHA JOANN
167 GALLAGHER RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
2708 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063634
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN
108 RED BARN ROAD , 37339
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD #H54 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
Here are the mug shots:
