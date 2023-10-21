Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY

3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN

3928 CAMELLIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED RAPE



BROWN, ERIC LEE

4103 ST ELMO AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN

404 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 37028

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



CIFUENTES, ADOLFO BEDER

2215 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



COTTON, JEFFERY GLEN

360 MEADOW CREEK DR ONIEDA, 37841

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) ATTEMPT ARSON



ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE

7104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARRIS, KENNETH WAYNE

415 ROTARY DR WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FOOTES, CHIQUITA LYNETT

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, SHAWTRAY MONACE

1118 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GASS, CATHEY LYNN

3009 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071516

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER

171 LEOTA DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 00000

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE

1118 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOUCHIN, AMBER NICOLE

3785 FOREST LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LAWSON, TRAVIS LEE

525 SR 28 HOMELESS WHITWELL, 373973001

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANI



MAXWELL, CODY SCOTT

1334 KOBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL

7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MUNCHEL, LAWRENCE WILLIAM

2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37312

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PENDLEY, SIDNEY LEON

1706 EAST RIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETERS, RAMON EQUADOR

120 N GARRISON AVE HOMELESS PORT ST JOE, 37456

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL

5784 TALLAD RD BLVD OOLTEWAH, 37633

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAY, DARYL LEE

4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHIELDS, CHRISTOPHER L

268 RUSSELL PRINCE RD SE OLD FORT, 373625040

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD

3930 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STUART, TYLER SCOTT

305 SERENA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WALKER, LETHA JOANN

167 GALLAGHER RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL

2708 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063634

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WINGO, JOSHUA COLEMAN

108 RED BARN ROAD , 37339

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



WISE, DERRICK ALONSO

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD #H54 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

