Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA
2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062670
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COWART, MAHALIA BREE
12580 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797542
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIBSON, MISTY A
2514 HARVEY STREET KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORNER, RONALD PAUL
4505 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)
HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT
1909 E 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE
825 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023716
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LYONS, LAUREN TALOR
5699 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AXMACHER, DAVID WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BENTLEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)
|
|BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|CLAYBORN, STEPHEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|COWART, MAHALIA BREE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DENNIS, PHILLIP J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $10,000)
|
|GIBSON, JEREMIAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUILL, MARSHALL FRANKLIN J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HAVEN, RAYMOND ELBERT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/02/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HENSON, CODY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEON, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/11/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, JAHMUAN ROJAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NANCE, CODY GREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|REED, BETTY JOHANNAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|VETTER, SCOTT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/12/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM (FELONY)
|