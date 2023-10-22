Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, October 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
AXMACHER, DAVID WADE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/10/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BENTLEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)
BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
CLAYBORN, STEPHEN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
COWART, MAHALIA BREE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DENNIS, PHILLIP J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $10,000)
GIBSON, JEREMIAH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUILL, MARSHALL FRANKLIN J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/08/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HAVEN, RAYMOND ELBERT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/02/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HENSON, CODY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/23/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEON, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/11/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, JAHMUAN ROJAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NANCE, CODY GREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, BETTY JOHANNAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VETTER, SCOTT LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/12/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM (FELONY)




