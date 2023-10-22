Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AXMACHER, DAVID WADE

4588 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777418

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA

2463 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062670

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BENTLEY, FRANK

442 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS

11379 RAILROAD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BULLARD, ERIC EUGENE

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022705

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER

9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



CLAYBORN, STEPHEN JAMES

3928 S MISSION OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



COWART, MAHALIA BREE

12580 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797542

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

1027 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT



DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON

2100 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DENNIS, PHILLIP J

2627 HIXSON NUMBER 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37315

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $10,000)



GIBSON, JEREMIAH DANIEL

2514 HARVEY STREET KNOX, 37917

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBSON, MISTY A

2514 HARVEY STREET KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRYMES, JENNIFER ACKLEN

6919 SANDY COVE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GUILL, MARSHALL FRANKLIN J

612 10TH ST WEST TIPTON, 31794

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HAVEN, RAYMOND ELBERT

7707 MORGAN ESTATES RD OOLTEWAH, 373639188

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE

1606 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073214

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



HENSON, CODY DANIEL

1111 JOSEPH THOMAS DR SW CLEVELAND, 373116167

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



HORNER, RONALD PAUL

4505 ROCKFORD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PTR)



HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT

1909 E 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JOHNSON, SANTWON JERMAINE

825 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023716

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA

814 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEON, MARIO

325 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST



LYONS, LAUREN TALOR

5699 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

HOMELESS CHATTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN

421 SADDLE HORSE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, JAHMUAN ROJAE

1081 TUCKAWANNA DR SW ATLANTA, 303113117

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

AXMACHER, DAVID WADE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/10/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BENTLEY, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/21/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BRUMBAUGH, COREY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY) BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) CLAYBORN, STEPHEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT COWART, MAHALIA BREE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT DENNIS, PHILLIP J

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $10,000)

GIBSON, JEREMIAH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUILL, MARSHALL FRANKLIN J

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/08/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ILLEGAL PARKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HAVEN, RAYMOND ELBERT

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/02/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING HENSON, CODY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION LANCASTER, DAISHAWNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/23/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEON, MARIO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/04/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/11/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, JAHMUAN ROJAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE NANCE, CODY GREY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, BETTY JOHANNAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VETTER, SCOTT LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/12/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING STOP HALT FRISK

DISORDERLY CONDUCT VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM (FELONY)

