Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 16-22:
HORTON MAURISA TAMICE B/F 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-ALCOHOL, FTML, SUSPENDED
JOHNSON BRANDON STEVEN W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HAVEN ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT ... more
A woman on Lavender Trail told police she works as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance. She said she processed an auto claim for a client. She said the client and his State Farm agent ... more