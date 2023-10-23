Police Blotter: Upset Client Sets Up His Voicemail Specifically For Claims Adjuster; Woman Gives Ex-Boyfriend's Guns To Police

A woman on Lavender Trail told police she works as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance. She said she processed an auto claim for a client. She said the client and his State Farm agent were upset with her about the claim process. She said the agent reached out to her on the client’s behalf and expressed how they were unhappy with the claim. The woman said she tried to contact the client via phone about the status of his claim, and the call went to his voicemail. The voicemail said the following: "Hello, this is (client’s name). Leave me a message unless you are (woman’s name). Jesus loves you and I hope you burn." The client called the woman back approximately three times afterwards. The woman has yet to make contact with either the client or the agent. The woman wanted to document the incident.

* * *

Police were called to Bailey Avenue and spoke with two women. One of the women owned the property and had evicted the other woman for not paying rent. The first woman offered and ended up paying for a cab for the tenant and all of her belongings, including all of her medication, just to vacate the property.

* * *

An officer saw a person in a parked vehicle with all doors open, on private property marked no trespassing on Peeples Street. Upon closer inspection, the officer saw the car didn’t have any fabric/cloth on any seats and the carpet had been removed from the floor of the vehicle. The driver didn’t have any warrants or a criminal history. The vehicle came back registered to him and he claimed to be living out of it. The officer asked him to move along as he was on private property and he left the area.

* * *

A man on Northern Hills Road told police he purchased a 2013 Silverado pickup truck online for $8,000 from a company. The man transferred his funds to Payward Ventures, a third party. Payward Ventures was told to hold the funds until the man received his vehicle. The truck was scheduled to be delivered, but he said he has yet to receive it. The man learned the wire transfer went through five days earlier. The man attempted to contact the business and was not able to reach anyone.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Bealls at 5756 Highway 153 told police he reviewed camera footage from the previous day and found two individuals, a black female and a black male, walking out with an estimated $399 in merchandise without paying. The suspects got into the same vehicle before leaving the area. The merchandise consisted of clothing, accessories, and two laundry hampers. The man said he would be attempting to identify the suspects himself and would call if he is successful. If suspect identification is found, appropriate action will be taken.

* * *

Police were called to 1100 Carter St. where two people were refusing to leave. The manager said he wanted both of them trespassed. Neither person was there when police arrived. Police tried to find them with a description given by the manager - a black male wearing yellow boots with a red fleece jacket and a black female wearing a black jacket as well as a black backpack with designs. Police were unable to find either person and couldn’t give a trespass notice.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling on I-24 heading eastbound and she heard an object strike her vehicle on the passenger side. When she got the opportunity to inspect her vehicle, she noticed a dent on the front passenger-side door. It is unknown what type of object struck the vehicle but it is believed to be possibly a rock or some type of road debris.

* * *

Police responded to Family Dollar at 2101 E. 3rd St. where employees said an older black male wearing a red top with gray shorts placed several items inside of a cooler inside the store. Employees confronted the suspect but he ignored them and left the store with the items. Police will be following up at a later date when a manager who can access the camera system is available in order to ID the suspect and determine the items that were taken. Police did check the area for the suspect but didn’t find him.

* * *

A business owner at 2255 Center St. called police to trespass three homeless people walking around the property. Police located all three individuals and told them they were trespassed.

* * *

A woman told police she was working at Papa John’s at 5210 Brainerd Road and a customer called in to complain about their order. The woman said while trying to look up the customer’s order, the computer system crashed and she was having to reboot it. She said the customer became very irritable at the amount of time it took for the computer to reboot, as well as the woman helping other customers who came into the store. The woman gave police the caller ID on the phone and the name of the caller. She said after a while on the phone, the customer said she could just come up there and "pop pop pop." The woman had her husband and friends en route to the store to keep a watch outside in case someone was to show up threatening her. She wanted this reported in case future issues arose with the customer.

* * *

A man on Aster Avenue told police a homeless man was walking through his property. He made the man aware of his presence and made it a point to speak with him. He said he knew the name of the man and told him he needed to leave his property and not come back. The man said he checked out the garage that the homeless man was seen leaving and it smelled of urine. He wanted a report and to have his home placed on the Watch List.

* * *

While checking area hospitals for vehicle burglars due to two incidents in a short amount of time, an officer saw a white Honda CRV at Memorial Hospital at 2525 De Sales with the passenger window smashed and door open. The officer was unable to find the owner of the car, but left a complaint card on the driver seat for when the driver returns to call in.

* * *

While on patrol on Reggie White Boulevard and W. Main Street, police spoke with a man who was walking in the area of recent auto burglaries. He said he was just walking. He showed no wants or warrants.

* * *

Walden Security called police, saying there was a person sleeping behind the Choo Choo at 1400 Market St. who matched the suspect description for the recent auto break-ins. Police found and spoke with the man and determined he was not the suspect they had been seeking.

* * *

A woman on Ruby Red Drive told police over the phone her ex-boyfriend contacted her stating that he wanted his gims back. The woman said she was afraid to return the firearms to him. The woman turned them over to police and they were stored in the CPD property room until the man picks them up. An officer contacted the man by phone and provided him with the needed steps to retrieve his firearms from Property.