Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD 
524 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY 
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COOPER, MICHEAL NOLAN 
4005 SHERLIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EMONDS, TREVOR MICHAEL 
1252 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GAMBLE, LAURA IVEY 
4517 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435035 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HARDEMAN, CURTIS WILLIAM 
8 SHADY OAKS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.HANDGUN WHI

HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE 
7042 JOHN WESLEY TRAIL HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HERNANDEZ JIMENEZ, BELARMINO 
1210 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE 
109 TIMBERKNOLL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUFF, AMBER LEE 
112B EVENING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE 
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUMPHREY, SARA BENTLY 
6038 STARDUST TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JUAREZ-CABRERRA, ABILIO 
4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KELLY, DAKARI EUGENE 
5410 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MATLOCK, WILSON R 
318 SUNSET CUR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501160 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL 
3104 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

MENDOZ, EVA MARIA 
4316 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, LEANA MARIE 
1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI 
400 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041633 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS 
7246 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374210000 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA 
126 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215134 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE 
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED (PTR)
UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
HOMELESS , 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
EVADING ARREST

RAMIREZ, JOSE 
4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REED, JEFFREY RAY 
8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211915 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RUIZ, RODRIGO 
1827 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
3003 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374071606 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE LICNSE REVOKED (DUI)

SMITH, LAWRENCE 
619 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053549 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE 
1904 E. 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

TEASLEY, DERECK MATTHEW 
910 MASTERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH 
2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WARD, SEAN WILLIAM 
137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHEELER, DONNA LOUISE 
7405 SONIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211443 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITE, PHILLIP WAYNE 
2270 PARKE CANYON DR APT 205 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, BREANNA SHAY 
1226 POPULAR ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

