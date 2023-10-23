Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BENFORD, KENTRELL DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/16/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FAULKNER, BEVAN T

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/22/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HERNANDEZ JIMENEZ, BELARMINO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUFF, AMBER LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUMPHREY, SARA BENTLY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, ELLIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JUAREZ-CABRERRA, ABILIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/16/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KELLY, DAKARI EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MATLOCK, WILSON R

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/22/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/22/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/11/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MOORE, LEANA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/27/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORRIS, STACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PEREZ SANCHEZ, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/03/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (PTR)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POWERS, ROGER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

EVADING ARREST RAMIREZ, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/02/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE LICNSE REVOKED (DUI)

STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WARD, SEAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITE, PHILLIP WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILSON, BREANNA SHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



