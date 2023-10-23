Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BENFORD, KENTRELL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/16/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|FAULKNER, BEVAN T
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HENDERSON, DANNY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/22/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|HERNANDEZ JIMENEZ, BELARMINO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUFF, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUMPHREY, SARA BENTLY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ELLIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JUAREZ-CABRERRA, ABILIO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/16/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KELLY, DAKARI EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MATLOCK, WILSON R
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/22/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MCCLAIN, DELANEY CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MOORE, LEANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORRIS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|OHARA, ARISTOTLE BENOMI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|PENAGUS VASQUEZ, ALAN DE JESUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ SANCHEZ, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PHARR, LACEY SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (PTR)
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|RAMIREZ, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/02/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE LICNSE REVOKED (DUI)
|
|STEPHENS, TISHAWNA JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WARD, SEAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, PHILLIP WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, BREANNA SHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|