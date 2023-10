T-Mobile is laying off 127 employees in the Chattanooga region.

The layoffs will be at offices at Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea, Marion, Meigs, Sequatchie and Grundy counties.

The closures are to be effective Nov. 2.

T-Mobile in late August announced it was trimming 5,000 employees, or about seven percent of its workforce.

T-Mobile had acquired rival Sprint three years ago.