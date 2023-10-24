Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
2518 CRESCENT CLUB D Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
AVILA SAMAYOA, SELVIN A
3400 LISA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BENFORD, KENTRELL DEVAUGHN
610 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
BYRD, JAMES M
811 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796115
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, NATHANIEL CHARLES GREG
HOMELESS TRAVELS THROUGH STATES,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAULKNER, BEVAN T
403 BARWOOD LANE HIXSON, 373434714
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS
3218 12TH AVENUE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY
070 STONE MARK TRAIL SMYRNA, 37167
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, ELLIS LEE
1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071027
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LAWRENCE, LARRY MICHAEL
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, DANYEL ALYN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE
136 RILEY SHAVER LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON
929 WEST CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MORRIS, STACY LYNN
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PEREZ SANCHEZ, ALEXIS
1803 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO
1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 373434308
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAPIA-VILLANUEVA, BENITO
2 PINESTREAM NW ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374040000
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILEY, ROBERT LEE
2448 4TH AVE UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|AVILA SAMAYOA, SELVIN A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BYRD, JAMES M
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, LARRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, DANYEL ALYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TAPIA-VILLANUEVA, BENITO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILEY, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/23/2023
Charge(s):
|