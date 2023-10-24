Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 
2518 CRESCENT CLUB D Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AVILA SAMAYOA, SELVIN A 
3400 LISA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BENFORD, KENTRELL DEVAUGHN 
610 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL 
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

BYRD, JAMES M 
811 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796115 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAVIS, NATHANIEL CHARLES GREG 
HOMELESS TRAVELS THROUGH STATES, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FAULKNER, BEVAN T 
403 BARWOOD LANE HIXSON, 373434714 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS 
3218 12TH AVENUE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY 
070 STONE MARK TRAIL SMYRNA, 37167 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, ELLIS LEE 
1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071027 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAWRENCE, LARRY MICHAEL 
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONG, DANYEL ALYN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE 
136 RILEY SHAVER LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON 
929 WEST CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MORRIS, STACY LYNN 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PEREZ SANCHEZ, ALEXIS 
1803 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO 
1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE 
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM 
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 373434308 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAPIA-VILLANUEVA, BENITO 
2 PINESTREAM NW ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA 
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374040000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, ROBERT LEE 
2448 4TH AVE UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

