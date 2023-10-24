Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

2518 CRESCENT CLUB D Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



AVILA SAMAYOA, SELVIN A

3400 LISA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BENFORD, KENTRELL DEVAUGHN

610 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE



BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



BYRD, JAMES M

811 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796115

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DAVIS, NATHANIEL CHARLES GREG

HOMELESS TRAVELS THROUGH STATES,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FAULKNER, BEVAN T

403 BARWOOD LANE HIXSON, 373434714

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS

3218 12TH AVENUE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNTER, DEANDRE DEMETRIUS

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



JACKSON, MEGAN ASHLEY

070 STONE MARK TRAIL SMYRNA, 37167

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JONES, ELLIS LEE

1910 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071027

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LAWRENCE, LARRY MICHAEL

713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LONG, DANYEL ALYN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOVELESS, KELLY MARIE

136 RILEY SHAVER LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCDADE, DOMINIC LEBRON

929 WEST CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MORRIS, STACY LYNN

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



PEREZ SANCHEZ, ALEXIS

1803 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PORFENIO RAMIERZ, LAZARO

1617 ROSSEVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STALYON, MICHAEL ADAM

4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 373434308

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TAPIA-VILLANUEVA, BENITO

2 PINESTREAM NW ROME, 30165

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA

2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374040000

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILEY, ROBERT LEE

2448 4TH AVE UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:

