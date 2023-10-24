I-24 East Shut Down Tuesday Afternoon Due To Semi-Truck Rollover; 2 Injured; Road Reopens

I-24 East was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck rolled over.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the semi-truck, a 59-year-old man, in critical condition. The officers also found the driver of a second vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Chattanooga Fire extricated both drivers. Hamilton County EMS transported both drivers to a local hospital.





The initial investigation shows the semi-truck was traveling west on Interstate 24 when it left the roadway and struck the embankment on the westbound side. As of now, it is unknown why the vehicle initially left the roadway. The semi-truck then crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24. The semi-truck then struck a Kia Sorento and overturned in the eastbound lanes.





CPD's Traffic Investigators continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.





The freeway reopened around 8 p.m.