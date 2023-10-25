Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE
181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, AUSTIN BLAKE
25 BECKY DR ROSSVILLE, 307414885
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
8833 QUAIL RUN DR Chattanooga, 374211335
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO
DEHLINGER, MICHEAL WILLIAM
177 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GOODOWENS, ABBY R
9721 SHORELINE HEIGHTS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
2182 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HAYES-MCKENZIE, GERARD MALIK
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNDON, BRYCE EVAN
9304 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HILL, JEFFREY THOMAS
1351 PEGGY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS
5348 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
KRAL, ANTUAN ISAIAH
4275 LARIGO DR KNOXVILLE, 379143151
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID
1404 GRACE ST CLEVELAND, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL
107 BENTLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
MILLER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
909 LITTLE COVE RD PIGEON FORGE, 37863
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
235 GENE NORMAN LANE EVANSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSSION CONTROLLED SUBST
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN
4314 KATY KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
OTT, RYAN LEE
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
3924 WOODLAND DRIVEW OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, KEISHA RENEE
2728 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RIDGE, KODA B
411 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ROGERS, KRISTINA D
3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, DAVID JASON
690 E RIDGE RD DUNLAP, 373273860
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STONE, MANDY LEE
2597 NASHVILLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 42134
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON
4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN
5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, GREGORY DESHON
1215 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER
649 LYNCHBURG ST ATLANTA, 30228
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, ALEXIS A
1000 SMITH DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZAPPIA, FRANKIE ANNA
7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
