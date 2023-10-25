Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE

181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, AUSTIN BLAKE

25 BECKY DR ROSSVILLE, 307414885

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE



BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

8833 QUAIL RUN DR Chattanooga, 374211335

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO



DEHLINGER, MICHEAL WILLIAM

177 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



FARMER, DENISE MARIE

2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GOODOWENS, ABBY R

9721 SHORELINE HEIGHTS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL

2182 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



HAYES-MCKENZIE, GERARD MALIK

HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNDON, BRYCE EVAN

9304 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HILL, JEFFREY THOMAS

1351 PEGGY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)



HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS

5348 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



KRAL, ANTUAN ISAIAH

4275 LARIGO DR KNOXVILLE, 379143151

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE

437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID

1404 GRACE ST CLEVELAND, 37336

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL

107 BENTLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



MILLER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

909 LITTLE COVE RD PIGEON FORGE, 37863

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN

235 GENE NORMAN LANE EVANSVILLE, 37327

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSSION CONTROLLED SUBST



MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN

4314 KATY KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



OTT, RYAN LEE

27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PIPER, RALPH BRUCE

3924 WOODLAND DRIVEW OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



POWELL, KEISHA RENEE

2728 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RIDGE, KODA B

411 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



ROGERS, KRISTINA D

3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH, DAVID JASON

690 E RIDGE RD DUNLAP, 373273860

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STONE, MANDY LEE

2597 NASHVILLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 42134

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON

4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TOWNSEND, GREGORY DESHON

1215 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER

649 LYNCHBURG ST ATLANTA, 30228

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WARE, ALEXIS A

1000 SMITH DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PROSTITUTION



WHITE, JESSICA LYNN

7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ZAPPIA, FRANKIE ANNA

7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO DEHLINGER, MICHEAL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND FARMER, DENISE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GOODOWENS, ABBY R

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/10/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HAYES-MCKENZIE, GERARD MALIK

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNDON, BRYCE EVAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/29/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HILL, JEFFREY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/14/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA) HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION KRAL, ANTUAN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/24/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/17/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/01/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) MILLER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSSION CONTROLLED SUBST MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/30/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) OTT, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/31/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POWELL, KEISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RIDGE, KODA B

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/12/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR ROGERS, KRISTINA D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, DAVID JASON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STONE, MANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, GREGORY DESHON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/06/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WARE, ALEXIS A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION WHITE, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZAPPIA, FRANKIE ANNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



