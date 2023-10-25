Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE 
181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, AUSTIN BLAKE 
25 BECKY DR ROSSVILLE, 307414885 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH 
5601 BELAIRE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE 
8833 QUAIL RUN DR Chattanooga, 374211335 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO

DEHLINGER, MICHEAL WILLIAM 
177 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

FARMER, DENISE MARIE 
2637 MOSSDALE DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37217 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GOODOWENS, ABBY R 
9721 SHORELINE HEIGHTS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL 
2182 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HAYES-MCKENZIE, GERARD MALIK 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNDON, BRYCE EVAN 
9304 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HILL, JEFFREY THOMAS 
1351 PEGGY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)

HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE 
6749 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 373432024 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HURST, SHANE DOUGLAS 
5348 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY 
7611 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

KRAL, ANTUAN ISAIAH 
4275 LARIGO DR KNOXVILLE, 379143151 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE 
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID 
1404 GRACE ST CLEVELAND, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL 
107 BENTLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

MILLER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
909 LITTLE COVE RD PIGEON FORGE, 37863 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN 
235 GENE NORMAN LANE EVANSVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSSION CONTROLLED SUBST

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN 
4314 KATY KIM LANE COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

OTT, RYAN LEE 
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE 
3924 WOODLAND DRIVEW OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POWELL, KEISHA RENEE 
2728 SPRING PLACE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAWLINGS, JAMES ALBERT 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RIDGE, KODA B 
411 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

ROGERS, KRISTINA D 
3336 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, DAVID JASON 
690 E RIDGE RD DUNLAP, 373273860 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STONE, MANDY LEE 
2597 NASHVILLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 42134 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON 
4101 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN 
5908 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, GREGORY DESHON 
1215 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER 
649 LYNCHBURG ST ATLANTA, 30228 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARE, ALEXIS A 
1000 SMITH DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

WHITE, JESSICA LYNN 
7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZAPPIA, FRANKIE ANNA 
7440 PRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, JUSTIN JARAMIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO
DEHLINGER, MICHEAL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GOODOWENS, ABBY R
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HAYES-MCKENZIE, GERARD MALIK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNDON, BRYCE EVAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/29/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HILL, JEFFREY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
HOLLOWAY, BRITTNIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
KRAL, ANTUAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILES, GEORGE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
MILLER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSSION CONTROLLED SUBST
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, KEISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RIDGE, KODA B
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/12/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ROGERS, KRISTINA D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, DAVID JASON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STONE, MANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, FREDRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, GREGORY DESHON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/06/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
TURNER, MYZON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, ALEXIS A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZAPPIA, FRANKIE ANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




