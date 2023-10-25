Former Paramedic Whaley At Deadly Wreck Scene: "I Messed Up"

Former paramedic Justin Whaley told officers he had often worked with at a deadly wreck scene that he had messed up.

Whaley, who is on trial for vehicular homicide by intoxication and other charges, told Soddy Daisy Police at the gruesome scene that he did not know how he had wound up going the wrong way on Highway 111.

His Ford F150 collided with an SUV driven by father of four James Brumlow in the incident on July 3, 2018.

Several Soddy Daisy officers testified Tuesday in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson about working the wreck. There were 12 Soddy Daisy officers who responded.

Whaley, 42, told one officer that he had been drinking the night before, but he said he did not get behind the wheel until early that morning when he was "100 percent sober."

The jury heard the 911 call made by Whaley himself. The graphic call caused some of the large number of Brumlow family members in the courtroom to sob.

Whaley said in the call, "I'm a paramedic. I was involved (in the wreck)."

He told the dispatcher, "You're going to have to extricate him and bring Life Force. It's critical. I can hear somebody breathing, but they're not responding."

Of his own condition, he said, "I'm perfectly fine." He said his only hurt was from the air bag going off. Later, at the police station, he limped stiffly when going to the restroom.

As he stood by the smashed Brumlow SUV, Whaley could be heard saying, "Hey Buddy, don't move. The paramedics are coming. Can you hear me?"

Martin Penney, a former Soddy Daisy officer who is now with the Highway Patrol, said he smelled a very strong odor of alcohol from Whaley.

He said he asked, "Justin, what are you doing here?" He said Whaley responded, "I can't believe I did that. I f---ed up."

The witness said Whaley told him, "Somehow I ended up on the wrong side of the road. I don't know how. It was so early in the morning and I ended up on the wrong side."

The witness said Whaley told him of the wreck victim, "He's in bad shape. You are going to have to launch the bird (bring in the Life Force helicopter)."

Trooper Penney said he spent time at the Brumlow vehicle that had spun around and slid down an embankment. He said, "I tried to reassure him that we were going to get him out."

He said a young officer had arrived before him at the mangled vehicle. He said, "It was his first wreck scene, and he was crying. I told him to go on back up and I would stay."

Officer Jeremy Wright said he was the only officer on the scene with a body camera so he was asked to read Whaley his Miranda rights. He said he did so and put him in handcuffs on the front.

He was heard telling Whaley, "I'm going to try to block anyone from seeing that you're in handcuffs. I have a lot of respect for you."

Whaley was taken to the Soddy Daisy Police station and finally to the jail downtown where there was a blood draw - four hours after the wreck.

Officer Wright said he later was told that Whaley should be "unarrested" and not given a reckless endangerment charge.

He said he was then allowed to leave.

It was testified earlier that the decisiion was made after talks with the district attorney's office. It was decided to delay charges until there could be an investigation of the facts.