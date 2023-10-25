Zarzours Reopening; But Property To Go Back On The Market

Zarzours Cafe, which has survived in the same family since 1918, has gotten a reprieve after "closing" last Friday.

Owner Joe Fuller says the deal to sell the tiny restaurant and his house next door fell through.

Developer John Wise had planned to buy it and convert it to a bar and restaurant.

With the deal off, Mr. Fuller said Mary Smith and crew have agreed to come back to work Monday.

It may not be for long, however, as Mr. Fuller said he will place the property back on the market.

Posted on Mr. Fuller's Facebook page was the following, "Well folks, have you ever heard someone say....ive got some good news and some bad news? Well, here goes...bad news first....the purchaser for my house and Zarzours pulled out last night. We will call it "Irreconcilable differences".

The good news is Mary, Hayley, Christopher, and Tabby will re-open Zarzours this coming Monday October 30th. Nobody's fault. The properties will be freshly listed for sale. Welcome back to Zarzours on the 30th with our world famous dumplings. Thanks guys, Dixie"