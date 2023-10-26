Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SANTANA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/30/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/04/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DUI GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENRY, WALTER L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/21/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, JAMES C

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, EVAN M

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/07/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/31/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LUCAS-AGUSTIN, KEVIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDERS, BYRON DEWANYE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY SANTIAGO, WILLAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHIRLEY, TRISTEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STARCHER, VALENTINE

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/12/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING USHER, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 09/05/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION WELLS, AMARION LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







