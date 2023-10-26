Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, October 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SANTANA 
2612 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE 
3536 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLACKBURN, SEAN J 
1112 LAURELWOOD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRANCH, KENNETH TODD 
178 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE 
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY #22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2610 E 4TH ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN 
1483 HUGH ALLISON ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES 
337 OLD BABB RD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE 
65 OLD CREEKWAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN 
2800 Broad St Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE 
967 BRAYTON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387819 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST

HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL 
16 REEDS LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENRY, WALTER L 
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON 
804 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, JAMES C 
825 FIVE POINTS ROADW DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL 
2935 MYNATT RD KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, EVAN M 
406 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IDICULLA, MATHEW JACOB 
3408 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE 
712 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112809 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LUCAS-AGUSTIN, KEVIN ALEXANDER 
1251 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

MCDONALD, LESTER LEE 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
5111 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN 
1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
2800 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW 
215 HAMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT 
4629 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDERS, BYRON DEWANYE 
1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SANTIAGO, WILLAM 
518 E MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHIRLEY, TRISTEN LEE 
611 BRYANT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374211471 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STARCHER, VALENTINE 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT #303 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

TURNER, BOBBY RAY 
2819MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

USHER, WILLIAM HENRY 
2216 E 26TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WELLS, AMARION LATRELL 
452 NORTH WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, SANTANA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DUI
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENRY, WALTER L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, JAMES C
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, EVAN M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LUCAS-AGUSTIN, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, BYRON DEWANYE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SANTIAGO, WILLAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHIRLEY, TRISTEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STARCHER, VALENTINE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/12/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/05/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WELLS, AMARION LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





