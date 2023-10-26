Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, SANTANA
2612 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 374112727
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE
3536 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR
6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLACKBURN, SEAN J
1112 LAURELWOOD DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
178 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY #22 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2610 E 4TH ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN
1483 HUGH ALLISON ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
337 OLD BABB RD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
65 OLD CREEKWAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
2800 Broad St Chattanooga, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE
967 BRAYTON RD GRAYSVILLE, 373387819
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL
16 REEDS LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENRY, WALTER L
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
804 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, JAMES C
825 FIVE POINTS ROADW DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL
2935 MYNATT RD KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, EVAN M
406 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IDICULLA, MATHEW JACOB
3408 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE
712 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112809
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LUCAS-AGUSTIN, KEVIN ALEXANDER
1251 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MCDONALD, LESTER LEE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
5111 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN
1255 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
2800 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW
215 HAMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
4629 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, BYRON DEWANYE
1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SANTIAGO, WILLAM
518 E MANNING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHIRLEY, TRISTEN LEE
611 BRYANT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374211471
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STARCHER, VALENTINE
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT #303 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
2819MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
2216 E 26TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WELLS, AMARION LATRELL
452 NORTH WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, SANTANA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUCHANAN, ADREONA DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DEYOUNG, MARK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FUQUA, MICAH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/04/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALL, CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENRY, WALTER L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKMAN, JAMES C
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWELL, SEAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUTCHESON, EVAN M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LUCAS-AGUSTIN, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|PATTERSON, LAMONT LIWARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, BYRON DEWANYE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|SANTIAGO, WILLAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHIRLEY, TRISTEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STARCHER, VALENTINE
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/12/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 09/05/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WELLS, AMARION LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|