Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills

A Cleveland, Tn., man has been charged by federal authorities in a fentanyl case.

Austin La Tra Dodd was charged with selling a controlled substance.

On March 26, 2020, agents of the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) utilized a confidential source (CS) to make a controlled purchase of approximately 19 fentanyl pills from Dodd.

Prior to the purchase, agents met with the CS at an undisclosed location to discuss the details of the operation. The CS and the CS' s vehicle were searched with negative results. The agents then provided the CS with an amount of confidential funds as well as an audio/video recording device.

During this meeting, the CS informed agents that Dodd instructed him to meet him behind Larry's car wash on 2nd Street in Cleveland

The agents then followed the CS to the car wash. En route to the car wash, the agents could hear a second telephone conversation between the CS and Dodd, during which Dodd again instructed the CS to meet him at the car wash. Once the CS arrived, agents could hear a male voice on the recording, consistent with the voice of Dodd who had entered the passenger side of the CS vehicle, telling the CS there were 19 pills. Dodd also mentioned he could get more pills from his house.

The CS then exchanged $570 in confidential funds for 19 fentanyl pills.

On May 7, 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Crime Laboratory issued an official chemistry report confirming the pills purchased by the CS contained fentanyl.

In 2020, agents conducted six additional controlled purchases of fentanyl from Dodd. The TBI Crime Laboratory issued official chemistry reports confirming the pills purchased from Dodd in those six additional controlled purchases contained fentanyl.

On Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents utilized a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of approximately 100 fentanyl pills from Dodd. During this meeting, the CS attempted to call Dodd. Dodd then called the CS and advised the CS to meet at the Keith Street Plaza in Cleveland.

The agents then followed the CS to the Keith Street Plaza at 271 Keith St. Once the CS arrived, Dodd contacted the CS and advised that he was only a few minutes away.

Approximately 1-2 minutes later, Dodd arrived at the meeting location driving a black Buick Verano. Approximately 1-2 minutes later, the CS approached Dodd's vehicle, entered the passenger side, and conducted a hand to hand transaction, exchanging the confidential funds for approximately 100 fentanyl pills.

Later, on Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents and officers with Cleveland Police Department (CPD) decided to approach Dodd in the Keith Street Plaza parking lot. Dodd was under the supervision of Tennessee State Probation and was subject to a search at any time pursuant to his probation order.

Dodd and his passenger were both removed from the vehicle and detained. As Dodd was exiting the vehicle, a Cleveland Police Sergeant observed Dodd attempting to swallow an unknown item(s). Dodd was unsuccessful and was forced to release the items from his mouth, spitting them on the ground. The items DODD was attempting to swallow were recovered and identified as approximately 65 fentanyl pills and approximately 10 grams of marijuana.

Agents then conducted a search of Dodd's vehicle and his person. During the search, they located $1,191 cash, in addition to the items that Dodd attempted to swallow. The cash included an amount of marked money that was used in the Dec. 1, 2022 controlled purchase.