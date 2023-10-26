Latest Headlines

Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills

  • Thursday, October 26, 2023

A Cleveland, Tn., man has been charged by federal authorities in a fentanyl case.

Austin La Tra Dodd was charged with selling a controlled substance.

On March 26, 2020, agents of the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) utilized a confidential source (CS) to make a controlled purchase of approximately 19 fentanyl pills from Dodd.

Prior to the purchase, agents met with the CS at an undisclosed location to discuss the details of the operation. The CS and the CS' s vehicle were searched with negative results. The agents then provided the CS with an amount of confidential funds as well as an audio/video recording device.

During this meeting, the CS informed agents that Dodd instructed him to meet him behind Larry's car wash on 2nd Street in Cleveland

The agents then followed the CS to the car wash. En route to the car wash, the agents could hear a second telephone conversation between the CS and Dodd, during which Dodd again instructed the CS to meet him at the car wash. Once the CS arrived, agents could hear a male voice on the recording, consistent with the voice of Dodd who had entered the passenger side of the CS vehicle, telling the CS there were 19 pills. Dodd also mentioned he could get more pills from his house.

The CS then exchanged $570 in confidential funds for 19 fentanyl pills.

On May 7, 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Crime Laboratory issued an official chemistry report confirming the pills purchased by the CS contained fentanyl.

In 2020, agents conducted six additional controlled purchases of fentanyl from Dodd. The TBI Crime Laboratory issued official chemistry reports confirming the pills purchased from Dodd in those six additional controlled purchases contained fentanyl.

On Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents utilized a confidential source to make a controlled purchase of approximately 100 fentanyl pills from Dodd. During this meeting, the CS attempted to call Dodd. Dodd then called the CS and advised the CS to meet at the Keith Street Plaza in Cleveland.

The agents then followed the CS to the Keith Street Plaza at 271 Keith St. Once the CS arrived, Dodd contacted the CS and advised that he was only a few minutes away.

Approximately 1-2 minutes later, Dodd arrived at the meeting location driving a black Buick Verano. Approximately 1-2 minutes later, the CS approached Dodd's vehicle, entered the passenger side, and conducted a hand to hand transaction, exchanging the confidential funds for approximately 100 fentanyl pills.

Later, on Dec. 1, 2022, DTF agents and officers with Cleveland Police Department (CPD) decided to approach Dodd in the Keith Street Plaza parking lot. Dodd was under the supervision of Tennessee State Probation and was subject to a search at any time pursuant to his probation order.

Dodd and his passenger were both removed from the vehicle and detained. As Dodd was exiting the vehicle, a Cleveland Police Sergeant observed Dodd attempting to swallow an unknown item(s). Dodd was unsuccessful and was forced to release the items from his mouth, spitting them on the ground. The items DODD was attempting to swallow were recovered and identified as approximately 65 fentanyl pills and approximately 10 grams of marijuana.

Agents then conducted a search of Dodd's vehicle and his person. During the search, they located $1,191 cash, in addition to the items that Dodd attempted to swallow. The cash included an amount of marked money that was used in the Dec. 1, 2022 controlled purchase.

Latest Headlines
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Ruby Falls Donates Fossils To ETSU Center Of Excellence In Paleontology
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31
  • Breaking News
  • 10/27/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2023
Breaking News
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • 10/27/2023

A man who robhed the Family Dollar on Rossville Boulevard has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. LaDarrius Bonds appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. A clerk at the store at ... more

New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • 10/27/2023

A construction contract for a new animal shelter was approved at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, after planning has been done for several years. Mayor Brian Williams said it has ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABNEY, JANICE MARIE 403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Fake Valet Steals Man’s Truck; Arguing Woman At Motel 6 Throws A Candle, Damaging A Windshield
  • 10/27/2023
Cleveland Man Facing Federal Charge Of Selling Deadly Fentanyl Pills
  • 10/26/2023
Body Of Fort Oglethorpe Man Missing Since 2016 Is Found In McMinn County
  • 10/26/2023
W Road To Be Closed On Sunday For Litter Pick Up
  • 10/26/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
15th Ranked Mocs Football Travels To VMI
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • 10/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
Mark Wiedmer: Saying Goodbye To Mom
  • 10/26/2023
CFC's Naglestad, Antoine Earn 2023 NISA Top Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Nine
  • 10/26/2023
Happenings
Rescued Dogs From Ooltewah Abandoned Home Available For Adoption
  • 10/26/2023
Chattanooga's Warner Park To Turn Into Harry Potter Adventure Oct. 28
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
Jerry Summers: Trump’s Chattanooga Predecessor (Schoolfield)
  • 10/26/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
  • 10/27/2023
Check Out What Suzanne Smartt Has Wrought With Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf At CTC
  • 10/26/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
October 2023 Civics Article: Protection Of Minority Views And Rights
  • 10/23/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
McCallie Science Teachers To Present At National Conference
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
McCallie-Ridgedale Good Neighbor Workday Project “So Much Better Than We Could Have Imagined”
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
  • 10/24/2023
Outdoors
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
4-H Gardening Club Meeting On Spiders To Feature TSU Entomologist
  • 10/24/2023
TVA Releases The Final FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 10/24/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
  • 10/26/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
Alford “Leon” McDaniel
  • 10/27/2023
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
Willie Mae Gunn Weaver
  • 10/27/2023
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
Teresa "Terry" Ann Farr
  • 10/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Hampton, James Leon (Summerville)
  • 10/27/2023
Jones, Mary Alice Wimpey (Dalton)
  • 10/27/2023
Moore, Moses Livilton, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/27/2023