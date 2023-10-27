Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABNEY, JANICE MARIE

403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162820

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

ABNEY, JANICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BOYD, BREKAYLA LECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE**MUST APPEAR BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/24/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/09/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, JAMES NELSON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER DIXSON, DEMARCUS RONALD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

FORFRITURE CAPIAS POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HIGGINS, ROBERT A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/06/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE) HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENKINS, SAIN H DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCKOY, PHILIYAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP) MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, VINCENT RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/02/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY NEWT, STEVEN L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS NORWOOD, CEDRIC D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000) REESE, NATHAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 08/22/1948

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP (ROBBERY)

VOP (CONTABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION)

SHORTER, PATRICIA T

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SMITH, APRIL DESHA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/16/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TEAGUE, KENDELL KENDRICK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY WISE, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



