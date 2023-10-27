Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABNEY, JANICE MARIE
403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162820
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BOYD, BREKAYLA LECHELLE
1200 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE**MUST APPEAR
BRYANT, JASON SCOTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN
9331 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, JAMES NELSON
4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
714 HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
CHAMBLISS, DEMARIO F
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL UNIT 5 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DIXSON, DEMARCUS RONALD
9423 YUMA DR KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL
7300 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FORFRITURE CAPIAS POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
1911 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARRETT, MATTISHA
2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
HALL, BRIAN KEITH
8532 RICARDO LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARVEY, ERIK MARTIN
10528 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HIGGINS, ROBERT A
608 GUNPOWER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111011
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, SAIN H DESHAWN
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL APT 14 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE
2664 PINE HILL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE
4911 LAVENDER TRAIL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
10202 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 373795226
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKOY, PHILIYAH
1700 NORTHSIDE DR NW APT 5601 ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
HOMELESS LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, BRETT WESTLEY
1223 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MOORE, VINCENT RICARDO
3003 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
26 LILLAIN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
814 W 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
NEWT, STEVEN L
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
7517 MAYHAM GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NOBLE, KEOSHA MONIQUE
1013 EASTVILLE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
3924 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113915
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
PETERSON, KAYLON KEON
8616 TRANSOM WAY CIRCLE APT 308 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
5525 MILL STONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (ROBBERY)
VOP (CONTABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION)
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, APRIL DESHA
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, PAULA SHANI
519 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN
3919 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373638431
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND
341 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
HOMELESS DELANCO, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
1 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WELCH, ANDREW MILDON
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT #1188 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
WHITE, ELVIRA
1131 IONIA AVE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 495031020
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABNEY, JANICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|BOYD, BREKAYLA LECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE**MUST APPEAR
|
|BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARTER, JAMES NELSON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|DIXSON, DEMARCUS RONALD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- FORFRITURE CAPIAS POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HIGGINS, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
|
|HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JENKINS, SAIN H DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCKOY, PHILIYAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, VINCENT RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEWT, STEVEN L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
|
|REESE, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 08/22/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VOP (ROBBERY)
- VOP (CONTABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION)
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SMITH, APRIL DESHA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/16/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TEAGUE, KENDELL KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|WISE, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|