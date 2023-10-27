Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABNEY, JANICE MARIE 
403 FARGO DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS 
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162820 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

BOYD, BREKAYLA LECHELLE 
1200 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE**MUST APPEAR

BRYANT, JASON SCOTT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN 
9331 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARTER, JAMES NELSON 
4202 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE 
714 HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

CHAMBLISS, DEMARIO F 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL UNIT 5 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DIXSON, DEMARCUS RONALD 
9423 YUMA DR KNOXVILLE, 37931 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL 
7300 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
FORFRITURE CAPIAS POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL 
1911 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GARRETT, MATTISHA 
2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

HALL, BRIAN KEITH 
8532 RICARDO LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARVEY, ERIK MARTIN 
10528 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HIGGINS, ROBERT A 
608 GUNPOWER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT 
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111011 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JENKINS, SAIN H DESHAWN 
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL APT 14 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE 
626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE 
2664 PINE HILL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE 
4911 LAVENDER TRAIL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID 
10202 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 373795226 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKOY, PHILIYAH 
1700 NORTHSIDE DR NW APT 5601 ATLANTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION

MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY 
HOMELESS LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MILLER, BRETT WESTLEY 
1223 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

MOORE, VINCENT RICARDO 
3003 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE 
26 LILLAIN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES 
814 W 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

NEWT, STEVEN L 
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE 
7517 MAYHAM GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

NOBLE, KEOSHA MONIQUE 
1013 EASTVILLE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)

NORWOOD, CEDRIC D 
3924 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON CITY, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113915 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

PETERSON, KAYLON KEON 
8616 TRANSOM WAY CIRCLE APT 308 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA 
5525 MILL STONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (ROBBERY)
VOP (CONTABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION)

SHORTER, PATRICIA T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, APRIL DESHA 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PAULA SHANI 
519 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN 
3919 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373638431 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNMYRE, CURTIS ROWLAND 
341 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME 
HOMELESS DELANCO, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA 
1 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WELCH, ANDREW MILDON 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT #1188 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

WHITE, ELVIRA 
1131 IONIA AVE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 495031020 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ABNEY, JANICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BOYD, BREKAYLA LECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE**MUST APPEAR
BRYANT, NICHOLAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, JAMES NELSON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DIXSON, DEMARCUS RONALD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EDWARDS, KARLNELIUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • FORFRITURE CAPIAS POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GREEN, BRESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HIGGINS, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, SAIN H DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
MAJOR, ELIZABETH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCKOY, PHILIYAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (VOP)
MCPHETRIDGE, JAMES CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, VINCENT RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MORRIS, EDWARD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
NEWT, STEVEN L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NICHOLS, BLAIR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTYNAL)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (HYDROCODONE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, JANET PAULA
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 08/22/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VOP (ROBBERY)
  • VOP (CONTABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION)
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, APRIL DESHA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/16/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TEAGUE, KENDELL KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOILES, TIFFANY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WISE, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





