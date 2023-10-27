Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison

A man who robhed the Family Dollar on Rossville Boulevard has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.

LaDarrius Bonds appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

A clerk at the store at 3521 Rossville Blvd. said on Jan. 27, 2022, a black male wearing all black entered the store and asked for the cold medicine. He then came behind the counter and pulled a silver and black pistol on the female clerk.

He told her he would shoot her if she hit the panic button.

The clerk gave him about $80 from the cash register.

While the robbery was going on, a customer entered the store and called 911. A patrol officer was across the street and said the robber fleeing. After a chase, he was taken into custody on Calhoun Avenue.

He had $70 and a silver and black pistol on him.

Bonds admitted robbing the store, saying he needed money for child support.