HCSO Investigates School Threats At Sale Creek Middle/High, Red Bank Middle

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and School Resource Deputy Units investigated two school threats on Friday morning. The first investigation began at approximately 7:30 a.m. at Sale Creek Middle/High School and involved a school shooting threat made by a student. The second investigation began around 9:40 a.m. at Red Bank Middle School and involved a bomb threat made by a student.

During the course of the subsequent investigations, the students admitted to making the threats and both were charged with threat of mass violence on school property or school activity.



It was also determined early on in the investigations of each incident that there was no credible threat, and therefore no public communications were made.



As these incidents pertain to juveniles, no additional information is available.