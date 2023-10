Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL

4114 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/15/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSIN BOYD, CHERI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/11/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER

POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/31/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HARRIS, NATALIE RYANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ENDANGERMENT) HARVEY, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/17/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING HOLDER, HARLEIGH B

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT KENDRICK, MELANIE J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEE, TAMMY DAVINA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/23/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LITZ, BILLIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAXWELL, VANESSA LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/08/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR ASSAULT) MCCULLOUGH, JESSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCNABB, ROGER LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED MERRITT, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/03/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, STEPHEN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. OF SCH II PATTERSON, CIERA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

INITIATE PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT ROBERTS, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/27/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

SCHURER, JOSHUA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/04/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MCKALA M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, MELAINE BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SWAFFORD, JESSICA MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WHALEY, JUSTIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, DERRICK LEON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/09/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY WILLIAMS, JUASIA JUCALA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WITT-SILMON, KATHERINE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOODS, VANSHAWN RASHEEM

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

