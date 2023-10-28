Semi-Truck Crash Closes Interstate 24 East Saturday Morning

Previous Next

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday to a motor vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks near 17500 Interstate 24 East. When officers arrived, they made contact with a man, 46, with non-life threatening injuries in an overturned truck. The overturned semi-truck was hauling garbage and the contents of the truck were strewn across the travel lanes.

The preliminary investigation shows a tanker-truck was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 24 eastbound. The semi-truck hauling garbage left the roadway and struck the tanker-truck causing the garbage truck to overturn and the trailer broke apart.

The driver of the semi-truck hauling garbage was cited for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the driver to a local hospital.

Traffic is being diverted onto Browns Ferry Road and then back onto the interstate. Firefighters stopped a diesel fuel leak from the overturned truck.

Interstate 24 eastbound lanes will be closed until the cleanup is completed. A private company is conducting the cleanup.

