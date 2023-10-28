Latest Headlines

Semi-Truck Crash Closes Interstate 24 East Saturday Morning

  • Saturday, October 28, 2023

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday to a motor vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks near 17500 Interstate 24 East. When officers arrived, they made contact with a man, 46, with non-life threatening injuries in an overturned truck. The overturned semi-truck was hauling garbage and the contents of the truck were strewn across the travel lanes.

The preliminary investigation shows a tanker-truck was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 24 eastbound. The semi-truck hauling garbage left the roadway and struck the tanker-truck causing the garbage truck to overturn and the trailer broke apart.

The driver of the semi-truck hauling garbage was cited for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the driver to a local hospital.

Traffic is being diverted onto Browns Ferry Road and then back onto the interstate. Firefighters stopped a diesel fuel leak from the overturned truck. 

Interstate 24 eastbound lanes will be closed until the cleanup is completed. A private company is conducting the cleanup.

Latest Headlines
Mocs Soccer End Season In Double Overtime Tournament Loss
  • Sports
  • 10/28/2023
UTC Women Third, Men Fourth At SoCon Cross Country Championships
  • Sports
  • 10/28/2023
Semi-Truck Crash Closes Interstate 24 East Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 10/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/28/2023
Hixson Comeback Edges East Ridge, 17-14
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/28/2023
The Wait Is Over, Walker Valley Claims Region 4-5A Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/28/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Visits Nephew To Charge Phone And Argument Arises; Lynching Woman Thinks She Sees Is Due To Her Medication
  • 10/28/2023

A man on Moss Street told police his uncle had come to the residence to charge his phone. At some point the two were involved in a verbal altercation. The man’s uncle refused to leave when asked, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL 7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... more

HCSO Investigates School Threats At Sale Creek Middle/High, Red Bank Middle
  • 10/27/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and School Resource Deputy Units investigated two school threats on Friday morning. The first investigation began at approximately 7:30 a.m. at Sale Creek ... more

Breaking News
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
Man Who Robbed Family Dollar In Rossville Gets 97 Months In Federal Prison
  • 10/27/2023
New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000
  • 10/27/2023
Ruby Falls Donates Fossils To ETSU Center Of Excellence In Paleontology
  • 10/27/2023
Dr. Metcalfe Retiring As Medical Examiner Effective Dec. 31
  • 10/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Chattanooga May Benefit From New Orleans' Solution To Short-Term Vacation Rentals - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Monteagle Truck Stop Will Have Severe Consequences - And Response
  • 10/24/2023
Sports
15th Ranked Mocs Football Travels To VMI
  • 10/27/2023
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
Dan Fleser: Hadden Shoulder Injury Brings Sad Ending To Final Season
  • 10/27/2023
Mocs Soccer End Season In Double Overtime Tournament Loss
  • 10/28/2023
UTC Women Third, Men Fourth At SoCon Cross Country Championships
  • 10/28/2023
Lady Flames Beat Christian Brothers 5-1; Host Union On Sunday
  • 10/27/2023
Happenings
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists
  • 10/26/2023
Rescued Dogs From Ooltewah Abandoned Home Available For Adoption
  • 10/26/2023
Chattanooga's Warner Park To Turn Into Harry Potter Adventure Oct. 28
  • 10/26/2023
Emergency Road Closure And Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures
  • 10/26/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 10/26/2023
Entertainment
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
Randall Franks Attends 9th Annual Josie Awards
  • 10/27/2023
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
Neshawn Calloway Has Tribute To Tina Turner Nov. 11
  • 10/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
Best Of Grizzard - Unfaithful Mate
  • 10/27/2023
Special Event Road Closures
  • 10/27/2023
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
Adjunct Professor Alan Shikoh Guitar Recital At SAU Is Nov. 9
  • 10/27/2023
Opinion
Questions For The Justice System In The Whaley Trial
  • 10/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/27/2023
Dining
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Business/Government
6 CPD Officers Complete Southeastern Leadership Academy
  • 10/26/2023
Bradley County Jail Passes State Inspection
  • 10/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Michel Martin To Speak At SAU
  • 10/27/2023
UTC Criminal Justice Students To Host "Pouring For Purpose" Community Event
  • 10/26/2023
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
GPS Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society Of Dance Arts
  • 10/26/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
Local “The Voice” Contestant Performs At Morning Pointe Trunk-Or-Treat
  • 10/27/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Hires Food Service Director, Activities Leaders, Maintenance Director; Still Hiring
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications For Merit Awards
  • 10/25/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Program Held Oct. 7
  • 10/24/2023
Outdoors
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
4-H Gardening Club Meeting On Spiders To Feature TSU Entomologist
  • 10/24/2023
TVA Releases The Final FY24 Vegetation Management Environmental Review
  • 10/24/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
Bob Tamasy: What Will Happen 'Just A Few Minutes From Now'?
  • 10/26/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
John Edward Hall, Sr.
John Edward Hall, Sr.
  • 10/28/2023
Clara Bernice Lambert Justice
Clara Bernice Lambert Justice
  • 10/28/2023
Cedric Ford
Cedric Ford
  • 10/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Hampton, James Leon (Summerville)
  • 10/27/2023
Jones, Mary Alice Wimpey (Dalton)
  • 10/27/2023
Moore, Moses Livilton, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 10/27/2023