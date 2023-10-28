1 Dies In Fire On Murphy Hollow Road In Dade County

One person died in a fire in the 2800 block of Murphy Hollow Road in Dade County on Saturday morning.
The road was initially shut down due to the residential fire.
Emergency officials said, "Sadly, there has been a fatality in this fire. Please stay clear of the area as emergency crews are still working.
"We would like to thank and acknowledge all agencies who assisted in this tragic event.
Trenton-Dade County Fire, North Dade Fire & Rescue, Davis Volunteer Fire Department, New Home Fire Department, Dade County Sheriff's Office, the Dade County Coroner's Office, and Georgia State Fire Marshal.