Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CLAY, DEMETRIA A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRISP, COLT WADE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • (IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
  • (IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
FIRAT, CONNOR BORA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUTCHISON, JESSE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KULAKOV, DARIA I
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEWIS, ROBIN ALLISHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MONK, ROBERT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



