Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BOYD, CHERI MICHELLE

765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE

416 JOHN C STENNIS DR MERIDIAN, 39305

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CLAY, DEMETRIA A

5262 ROTARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRISP, COLT WADE

7153 TERESA ST BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)

(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)



DALTON, TERRY RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FIRAT, CONNOR BORA

1528 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR

506 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL

6328 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 373433138

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO

2506 OVERRIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUTCHISON, JESSE SCOTT

313 CRUSTWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



KELLEY, JAMES TYLER

1335 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KULAKOV, DARIA I

701 CHEROKEE BLVD.

Here are the mug shots:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CLAY, DEMETRIA A

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRISP, COLT WADE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/30/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)

(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN) FIRAT, CONNOR BORA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUTCHISON, JESSE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE KULAKOV, DARIA I

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LEWIS, ROBIN ALLISHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/21/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/16/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MONK, ROBERT ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/19/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Charge(s):

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM SUD, DILLON PINKLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



APT. 312 CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN10280 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEWIS, ROBIN ALLISHA238 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161641Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMERRITT, TERRY LEE2809 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMONK, ROBERT ANDREW4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTOLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156207Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISMPRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffINITIATE PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINEAGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECTSIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ2904 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045126Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUD, DILLON PINKLE7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





