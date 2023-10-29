Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
8607 RAMSEY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BOYD, CHERI MICHELLE
765 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
416 JOHN C STENNIS DR MERIDIAN, 39305
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CLAY, DEMETRIA A
5262 ROTARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRISP, COLT WADE
7153 TERESA ST BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
(IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
DALTON, TERRY RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FIRAT, CONNOR BORA
1528 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
7961 BATTERS PLACE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212750
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HEALY, MARGARET TAYLOR
506 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HERRIN, IAN MICHAEL
6328 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 373433138
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO
2506 OVERRIDGE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUTCHISON, JESSE SCOTT
313 CRUSTWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KELLEY, JAMES TYLER
1335 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KULAKOV, DARIA I
701 CHEROKEE BLVD.
APT. 312 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
10280 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEWIS, ROBIN ALLISHA
238 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161641
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MERRITT, TERRY LEE
2809 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MONK, ROBERT ANDREW
4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374156207
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH
1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INITIATE PROCESS TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ
2904 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045126
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUD, DILLON PINKLE
7333 KENMOOR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|CLAY, DEMETRIA A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRISP, COLT WADE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- (IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
- (IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY TN)
|
|FIRAT, CONNOR BORA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HUTCHISON, JESSE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KULAKOV, DARIA I
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|LEWIS, ROBIN ALLISHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MONK, ROBERT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|SUD, DILLON PINKLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|