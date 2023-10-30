Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol observed a 4-wheeler ATV traveling south on Highway 58 with one helmetless rider weaving in and out of traffic and driving at high rates of speed on Sunday. ... more
A woman at Fabric Care Coin Laundry at 2227 E. 23rd St. told police she left her son's laundry in the washer. She left to pick up her daughter and, when she returned an hour later, her clothes ... more
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more